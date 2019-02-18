2
Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair fall winter 2019 fashion week hair trends and hair accessories mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Fashion Week's Fall 2019 Is Back to Basics with Natural and Effortless Hair

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Meghan Markle made us fall in love again with the bun and now it's on the runway in a sleek, slicked back look. This fashion week, hair trends in 2019 have been a mix of edginess and effortlessness. Hair accessories are back with strength and you can check how to style them here

We've also been loving talking about embracing your natural hair even for big formal events, and seeing on the runway so many natural hairstyles and striking curls is getting us excited to start putting away the straightener and pulling out the oils and healthy conditioners

Check out the latest from Fall fashion week's hair trends in the slides below. 

All Image Credits: Getty Images

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


Hair Bun
1 of 11
Hair Bun
Hair buns are still very present on the runway this season. This sleek bun always looks sophisticated but is easy and comfortable.
Hair Bun
2 of 11
Hair Bun
Naturally Curly Hair
3 of 11
Naturally Curly Hair
Leaving your naturally curly hair be as it is, is inspiring and much loved. Curly hairstyles were dominant and exceptional on the runway this season.
Naturally Curly Hair
4 of 11
Naturally Curly Hair
Naturally Curly Hair
5 of 11
Naturally Curly Hair
Braids
6 of 11
Braids
Every now and then, braids make a prominent appearance in fashion, reminding us of the many different braid options that are undoubtedly always cool.
Braids
7 of 11
Braids
Hair Accessories
8 of 11
Hair Accessories
Hair accessories were among what stood out the most in the '90s. They are returning with strength and everyone's obsessed!
Hair Accessories
9 of 11
Hair Accessories
Poffy Hair
10 of 11
Poffy Hair
Yes, poofy, or frizzy, hair is in style. How incredible is that? The thing we spend half our time trying to fix, is changing its reputation into being incredibly cool and embraced.
Parisian Style
11 of 11
Parisian Style
The french lob is still strongly in style. Street style has shown women loving the neck length hair cut, which also looks great when you add a beret.



