Fashion Week's Fall 2019 Is Back to Basics with Natural and Effortless Hair

Meghan Markle made us fall in love again with the bun and now it's on the runway in a sleek, slicked back look. This fashion week, hair trends in 2019 have been a mix of edginess and effortlessness. Hair accessories are back with strength and you can check how to style them here.

We've also been loving talking about embracing your natural hair even for big formal events, and seeing on the runway so many natural hairstyles and striking curls is getting us excited to start putting away the straightener and pulling out the oils and healthy conditioners.

Check out the latest from Fall fashion week's hair trends in the slides below.

All Image Credits: Getty Images