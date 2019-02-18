Home
Beauty
hair
Beauty
February 18, 2019 05:17 PM | by Farida Abdel Malek
Fashion Week's Fall 2019 Is Back to Basics with Natural and Effortless Hair
Meghan Markle made us fall in love again with the bun and now it's on the runway in a sleek, slicked back look. This fashion week, hair trends in 2019 have been a mix of edginess and effortlessness. Hair accessories are back with strength and you can check how to style them here. We've also been loving talking about embracing your natural hair even for big formal events, and seeing on the runway so many natural hairstyles and striking curls is getting us excited to start putting away the straightener and pulling out the oils and healthy conditioners. Check out the latest from Fall fashion week's hair trends in the slides below.
All Image Credits: Getty Images
Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!
1 of 11
Hair Bun
Hair buns are still very present on the runway this season. This sleek bun always looks sophisticated but is easy and comfortable.
2 of 11
Hair Bun
3 of 11
Naturally Curly Hair
Leaving your naturally curly hair be as it is, is inspiring and much loved. Curly hairstyles were dominant and exceptional on the runway this season.
4 of 11
Naturally Curly Hair
5 of 11
Naturally Curly Hair
6 of 11
Braids
Every now and then, braids make a prominent appearance in fashion, reminding us of the many different braid options that are undoubtedly always cool.
7 of 11
Braids
8 of 11
Hair Accessories
Hair accessories were among what stood out the most in the '90s. They are returning with strength and everyone's obsessed!
9 of 11
Hair Accessories
10 of 11
Poffy Hair
Yes, poofy, or frizzy, hair is in style. How incredible is that? The thing we spend half our time trying to fix, is changing its reputation into being incredibly cool and embraced.
11 of 11
Parisian Style
The french lob is still strongly in style. Street style has shown women loving the neck length hair cut, which also looks great when you add a beret.
Tags:
London fashion week
New york fashion week 2019
Fall 2019
Winter 2020
Curly hair
Frizzy hair
Hair 2019
Hair accessories
Hair bun
Hair clips
Hair styles
Hair trends
Hairstyle ideas
Hairstyles
Latest hairstyles
Latest trends
Braids
Paris fashion week
Parisian
About the Author
Farida Abdel Malek
The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.