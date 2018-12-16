 var mapping1 = googletag.sizeMapping(). addSize([1024, 768], [640, 360]). // Desktop addSize([384, 216], [384, 216]). // Mobile build();
Beauty Header image fusttany arab celebrities with short hairstyles this winter 2018 2019 sabamubarak en

| by Salma Khattab

15 Arab Celebs That Proved That Short Hair Is the 'Thing' This Season

Whenever we recall vintage Arab actresses, we find that their mental images in our brains is always related to short hair. Nowadays, this trend has powerfully come back not just in one height, but in many hairstyles. Whether curly, wavy or straight, short hair is the most trending hairstyle this winter.

We witnessed a lot of actresses with pixie hairstyles last summer. This winter, shoulder length hair took over a bit more, and how it amazingly matches almost every fashion style is jaw-dropping. Whether you decide to go for a casual turtle neck jumper, or you have a soiree night, this length will just perfectly fit your style. Some actresses such as Arwa Gouda, Menna Shalaby, Mona Zaki or Shereen Reda even went for a shorter haircut, and they absolutely nailed it.

I can hear you. Yes, every face shape goes well with a certain hairstyle. And that's what we're here to show you. What's beautiful about short hairstyle is that it has a wide range of styles to match different face shapes. Here are some of the celebrities that absolutely aced their short hairstyle, check these photos out and pick your favorite!


Main image credits: Instagram @sabamubarak

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @elkilanywafaa

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @amysamirghanem

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @assala_official

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @arwagouda

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @carolesamaha

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @essyounis

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @emanelassiofficial

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @mennagram

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @hanashihaofficial

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @monazakiofficial

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @sabamubarak

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @nabilaawad

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @shereenredaofficial

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @elkilanywafaa

15 Arab Celebs with trendy short hair

Instagram @yasminraeis

