| by Salma Khattab

17 Times Arab Celebrities Looked Even Sexier with Heat-Free Hair

You're probably tired of wondering how to style your hair in the summer when you can't regularly rely on your straightener. Plus, the process of doing your hair is either effort and time consuming if you do it yourself or costly and also time-consuming if done in a beauty salon.

The natural beauty move has been taking over for a while now. Hair trends, as well, tend to support this vibe. It was all about natural hair curls this summer. Headbands, messy updo's and wet hairstyles were the 'thing' this season. You've probably been witnessing bare-faced photos of Arab actresses, but now I've also collected you a bunch of looks for Arab celebrities looking absolutely sexy in their natural hair. Don't miss out!

Main Image Credits by Order: Instagram @dinaelsherbinyy , @hendsabri

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!


Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @dinaelsherbinyy

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @dinaelsherbinyy

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @dinaelsherbinyy

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @hendsabri

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @hendsabri

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @hendsabri

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @jamilaawad

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @jamilaawad

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @jamilaawad

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @donia.samir.ghanem

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @amysamirghanem

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @aminakhalilofficial

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @dorra_zarrouk

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @ghadaadel1

Instagram: @dorra_zarrouk

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @mennagram

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @monazakiofficial

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @nellykarim_official

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @mennagram

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @nellykarim_official

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @nellykarim_official

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @yasminraeis

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @yasminraeis

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @yasminraeis

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @nicolesabaaa

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @sherihanofficial

Celebrities heat-free hairstyles

Instagram: @zeinareda29

