17 Times Arab Celebrities Looked Even Sexier with Heat-Free Hair

You're probably tired of wondering how to style your hair in the summer when you can't regularly rely on your straightener. Plus, the process of doing your hair is either effort and time consuming if you do it yourself or costly and also time-consuming if done in a beauty salon.
The natural beauty move has been taking over for a while now. Hair trends, as well, tend to support this vibe. It was all about natural hair curls this summer. Headbands, messy updo's and wet hairstyles were the 'thing' this season. You've probably been witnessing bare-faced photos of Arab actresses, but now I've also collected you a bunch of looks for Arab celebrities looking absolutely sexy in their natural hair. Don't miss out!
Main Image Credits by Order: Instagram @dinaelsherbinyy , @hendsabri
Instagram: @dinaelsherbinyy
Instagram: @hendsabri
Instagram: @jamilaawad
Instagram: @donia.samir.ghanem
Instagram: @amysamirghanem
Instagram: @aminakhalilofficial
Instagram: @dorra_zarrouk
Instagram: @ghadaadel1
Instagram: @mennagram
Instagram: @monazakiofficial
Instagram: @nellykarim_official
Instagram: @yasminraeis
Instagram: @nicolesabaaa
Instagram: @sherihanofficial
Instagram: @zeinareda29
About the Author
Salma Khattab
She’s been passionate about art since her childhood such as drawing, singing, and playing the music. As a kid, she used to play with her mother’s makeup to apply what makeup artists did on TV shows. She also enjoyed watching fashion shows on TV before fashion blogs became a thing! She graduated from architecture school with an A+ women-empowerment project. Salma didn’t forget her artistic dream and performed as a pianist and a singer on her graduation day on the famous stage of Cairo university dome. She also created her own makeup IG/FB page as a part-time makeup artist in parallel with her architectural career. Lately, she created more than one fashion design for herself and for her sisters, but then she decided to try out being a full time fashion enthusiast!