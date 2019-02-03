Why Does Your Hair Need a Switch to Wooden Hairbrushes?

We tend to focus on what shampoo, conditioner, hair oil and leave-in conditioner we use on our hair. We do a lot of research, ask around and order specific products that work for us from all around the world. We often forget, however, how much our hairbrush has a say in how our hair looks and feels. Sometimes a bad hairbrush can be the reason behind your bad hair day.

Bamboo or wooden hair brushes are a popular option for those looking to enhance the look and health of their hair on a daily basis after the morning and nightly brush. By Bamboo or wooden hairbrushes, I mean the hair bristles themselves are wood not just the handle and paddle. The bristles are what is mainly in contact with your hair. So, without further ado...Here are the benefits of bamboo or wooden hair brushes:

1. Reduces Static

The plastic bristles in average hair brushes increases electrical charge which causes static in your hair and therefore leads in having a lot of frizz and flyaways. With wooden bristles, the static is reduced a lot and therefore, so are the fly aways and frizz to a big extent.

2. Soft Detangling





Not any bamboo or wooden brush is great, you need to initially make sure the bristles are widely spaced apart. If so, then it is great for detangling your hair a lot gently so there is less breakage and of course hair fall.

3. Massaging







With soft bamboo or wood bristles, they are often topped with a small pin which is great for massaging the scalp. That way you can fit in a mini scalp massage in your everyday routine. With the right brush, it is gentle and can help stimulate blood flow.



4. Give Shine





As a result of #3, it evenly stimulates and distributes the natural hair oils which will cause a lot natural shine. This is one of the main reasons people love these brushes so much.

5. Good for the environment and long lasting

Bamboo is biodegradable, unlike plastic. So from an ethical standpoint this is another important point to consider. Also wooden or bamboo paddles and handles are firm and strong, so they can withstand the test of time. Plastic brushes often break easily after a while.

Also check out the video below by holistichabits for more information on what to look for when looking for the perfect brush!





Main Image Credits: Instagram @holistichabits