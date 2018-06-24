How Are Celebrities Wearing Swimsuit Trends This Summer 2018

Vacation season is here and everyone is all over celebrity Instagram posts of their gorgeous beach holidays, but most of all they're looking to get inspired for their swimwear picks this summer.

We talked about summer 2018 swimsuit trends, now let's see what celebrities chose to sport on their island holidays and sun kissed bodies. There are mostly a lot of pops of neon bikinis and new stylish mama Chiara Ferragni wore 2 different velvet bikinis that are really trending this year.