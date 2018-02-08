Queen Rania Will Show You How to Make a Statement with Your Skirts

Queen Rania of Jordan wears skirts like no one else. She fits them into so many of her looks, playing with colors, textures and silhouettes that are versatile and relatable for many woman. If you’re looking to incorporate more skirts into your wardrobe, and need a little inspiration before heading to the stores, here are 7 different looks by Queen Rania that can help you out.

1. This pastel yellow skirt is for the ones wanting a little color, but are shying away from full on statement brights. The buttons down the side give the look a little edge complementing the belt and boots. It’s also a very comfortable look.

2. Prada knows how to make timeless classic pieces, and this skirt is no exception. Queen Rania styled this Prada skirt with a comfy, basic, high-neck top. This is perfect for a nice lunch or a brunch party.









3. This threaded-pleated goodness is a chic statement that is definitely one of a kind. Coordinated sets are back in style, don't shy away from giving them a try. If you're looking for a classic look, make sure to pick a subtle print.





4. Another pleated look Queen Rania went for, is this Fendi number that is not for the faint-hearted. This is great for our hijabi girls. Its cultural pattern is unique; it is for sure a conversation starter. This would be great for a lunch date or an office party.









5. Tweed and stilettos might never go out of style, and together they’re a match made in heaven. This outfit is a good way to initiate your experimentation with midi skirts. It’s not too risky, but will slowly get you used to attending an office meeting with a little more than your everyday pants.







6. You have a daytime engagement party coming up? You’ve been eyeing your wardrobe for something special that you haven’t already worn 15 times? This full midi skirt is an art piece. Buy yourself something that says "I'm not too afraid to go all out," while still maintaining a classic 50’s fit.







7. Fringes and lace. Need I say more? Probably not. This is a gorgeous way to add the fringes trend in your wardrobe. Pairing it with a lace top adds more femininity and a mix of textures that is unbelievably chic.

