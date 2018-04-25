Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style rachel weisz red carpet best moments pregnant mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Rachel Weisz's Simple Red Carpet Looks Show How Elegant She Truly Is!

The 48-year-old beautiful Oscar-winning actress is expecting! This would be her first child with the bond himself, Daniel Craig. 

She announced the pregnancy to The New York Times, highlighting her excitement and that her baby bump will be showing soon. 

As a form of congrats to the gorgeous actress, we thought we'd show some love by picking out our favorite red carpet looks by her. Her elegant choice of gowns shows how simplicity takes nothing from having memorable, iconic red carpet moments. 

Rachel Weisz Best Red Carpet Looks

Valentino

Valentino
Rachel Weisz Best Red Carpet Looks

Valentino

Valentino
Rachel Weisz Best Red Carpet Looks

Christian Dior

Christian Dior
Rachel Weisz Best Red Carpet Looks

Givenchy

Givenchy
Rachel Weisz Best Red Carpet Looks

Chanel

Chanel
Rachel Weisz Best Red Carpet Looks

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton
Rachel Weisz Best Red Carpet Looks

Prada

Prada
Rachel Weisz Best Red Carpet Looks

Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta
Rachel Weisz Best Red Carpet Looks

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana

