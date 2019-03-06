Find All Your Hijab Fashion Needs with These 3 Local Egyptian Brands

“What will I wear?!” is the most commonly asked question by every single female that ever existed since the beginning of time. Modest or Hijab fashion is a movement that has been thankfully and finally adopted by many accessible brands. Many parts of the Middle Eastern fashion lie between old traditions and the western influence.

We sometimes find it difficult to balance between both worlds of fashion. And even though most of our popular fashion brands are foreign, Egypt has some remarkable local fashion designers that are successfully making it through. These home-grown clothing brands have one thing in common. Incorporating unique trends that also cater to modest and hijab fashion.

Hijab fashion has been finally been recognized by big fashion brand and companies like the Nike Pro Hijab campaign, Dolce & Gabanna, H&M, American Eagle, Vogue, and others. It has become a lot easier to discover, purchase, and style. But even for many ladies who don’t wear a hijab and are not even Muslim, they still struggle to find clothing styles that are both trending, chic and modest at the same time.

Here are some underground local Egyptian fashion designers that have personally inspired me so much. They have created their own authentic brands, focusing mainly (but not only) on hijab fashion.

HK designs by Hadeel el Khateeb . Proudly made in Egypt. HK is special for making it's sophisticated, dazzling and chic designs seem very simple, and for its high-quality products.





Instagram: @hk.designs.eg



Diva Designs is a stunning Hijabi brand that is updated with the latest fabrics and patterns that will make your wardrobe look like it’s owned by a celebrity.







Instagram: @diva.designs.eg



Jamila, by Yosra Abo Zaid, is a Hijabi brand that broke the “skinny models” rule and presents exquisite ladies in their real bodies so every woman or girl can relate with confidence that she can rock any outfit and look like royalty.







Instagram: @jamila.designz

The work of these three brands is not only great because of their wonderful designs, but because the outfits’ styles can comfortably be adopted by women looking for diverse options and modest fashion.