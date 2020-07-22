30 Stylish Street Style Looks for Exceptional Eid Outfit Ideas

Eid is finally approaching, and everyone is ready to celebrate. From family to friends and vacations, people love celebrating eid by wearing beautiful eid outfits. And this year, every woman is embracing her feminine side and her daring side, and for that I gathered 30 stylish street stylelooks that would make exceptional Eid outfit ideas. Some of which are from couple of years back, but in our opinion have become timeless classics. And others that are fresh off fashion week's street style looks.

Scroll down to see my handpicked stylish street style looks for fashionable Eid outfit ideas...

Dress up your white shirt

Never underestimate the power of a white shirt, despite being simple, it can be dressed up, looking fabulous and chic. You can go for beautiful statement Bermuda summer shorts or you can wear it with your favourite pants and add some glam with your heels and accessories.

Go pink!

Why not go for pink to celebrate. It's such a bright festive summer color and would make dressing up 10 times more fun. If you're scared of wearing a full on pink outfit, accessorize with pink and match your outfit colors to have a nice contrast.

Dresses for Eid

Summer dresses are all the rage right now, in all their forms, but especially maxi floral dresses. And no they're not just for the beach. You can wear them daily and dress them up or down, depending on your preference. For eid, you can wear them with strappy sandals and simple accessories, so that the dress can be the focal point.

