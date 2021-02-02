Are You a New Mom? 11 Fashion Tips to Make Your Life Easier!

Giving birth to your first baby is an unimaginable new experience for any woman, and the physical changes that you go through in the first few months after might be overwhelming. Since you should feel comfortable in the clothes you are wearing, so you can conquer all of the new challenges, let me help you with these styling tips for new moms. These new mom outfit ideas are super cute and practical for your comfort.

1. An easy piece of accessory

Image Credits: Instagram sincerelyjules

Since you're breastfeeding, wearing long or obvious necklaces will be restraining and annoying, so I suggest that you start giving earrings more attention. Earrings will make you look like you did some effort there, while you just bought a bunch of colorful ones to match different outfits!

2. Why carry a nursing cover, your oversized scarf can do the trick!

Image Credits: Instagram @oliviapalermo



I understand that nursing covers come in many shapes and sizes now. But why carry an item that you can replace with a chic accessory? Oversized scarfs will transform from a chic piece to a covering piece in seconds, and you won't even have to put it into your bag.

3. Neutral colored headscarves

Image Credits: Instagram @justbriyonce



Hijabis need to have several neutral colored headscarves to throw on any outfit, for the days they don't feel like exerting too much effort thinking about mixing and matching. An easy hijab wrap will make life better too!

4. Turn your favorite pre-baby handbag into a hidden diaper bag

Image Credits: Instagram @streetrends



I heard a lot of mommies complain about missing their favorite handbags, and how much they hate the diaper bag. So, moms, turn your favorite handbag into a hidden diaper bag...

5. Embrace the bun and the effortless style

Image Credits: Instagram @ashleygraham



Some days, the perfect mommy style is not really meant to happen. So, embrace the messy bun, sunglasses, your favorite jeans, and graphic t-shirt.

6. Must have comfy jeans

Image Credits: Instagram @hannah_rsk



You must have one jeans, at least, that you can throw on any day at any time. This pair usually makes you feel comfortable, and it looks good on anything. It doesn't matter if it's as old as time, as long as you love it, and as long as it matches most of your wardrobe.

7. The buttoned, comfy dress

Image Credits: Images.thesartorialist.com Via Tumblr



For the days that you really don't feel like wearing anything that is body hugging, I suggest you get yourself a shirt dress. This dress is usually over-sized, and it can be buttoned and unbuttoned very easily for you to nurse your baby.

8. Flats are great, but sneakers are your new bestfriend!

Image Credits: Instagram @lanaelsahely



Investing in a cute pair of sneakers is the best thing a new mom can do, because you'll probably wear them with both chic and casual outfits. And they'll keep your feet happy.

9. Tracksuits

Image Credits: Instagram @rocky_barnes

Tracksuits like these are really trending these days. And so they come in many cool designs that are chic and comfy, perfect for a new mom.



10. Easy to unbutton

Image Credits: Instagram @thestylestalkercom Via Who What Wear



If you're breastfeeding you're probably looking for an outfit that's easy to unbutton so you can do it easily anytime. You don't have to compromise style for that, there are many cute tops out there that are easy to remove or unbutton. We love this one.

11. Overalls

Image Credits: Julesee by Julie Woolenberg Via Pinterest



A jumpsuit or overalls are really comfy and cool to wear any day of the week. They can be dressed up or down and of course it's a bonus if they're buttoned up to make breastfeeding easier.