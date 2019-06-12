2
Fashion Header image fustany fashion stylish mamas elegant mother of the bride dresses for daughters wedding mainimage

| by Hager Hatem

Mother of the Bride: These Dresses Are Perfect for Your Daughter's Wedding Day

The mother of the bride is one of the most important attendees at her daughter's wedding. She takes on the responsibility of making sure everything goes well on the big day, as well as meeting and greeting the guests, so the spotlight will definitely be on her. Therefore, a beautiful mother of the bride dress is very important to her.

So I'll help make the processs of choosing your dress for your daughter's wedding day a lot easier with these modern, chic dresses by some of the best bridal designers out there...

1. You can go for classic maxi dresses that are very flattering and elegant. Go for a bright, joyful color, you don't have to stick to dark colors like black and brown. 

2. If you want to go for a modern look, the cape trend for evening dresses is very beautiful and powerful. Especially If you're looking for something modest or long sleeved, like these dresses we chose from Zuhair Murad and Rami Kadi. 

3. Nude embellished sleeves are great for a youthful and flattering look like Reem Acra's designs.

4. If you're looking for some waist definition, you can try a dress with a belt design, which is still being seen on the runway up until these past seasons. 

Have a look at the dresses below for design inspiration and to get to know the brands that go with your style. 


Main Image Credits: Instagram @davidsbridal

Being a mum is a full-time job, so you might as well do it in style! Read more from our Stylish Mamas section here.


Elegant mother of the bride dresses for daughter's wedding day

Instagram: @zuhairmuradofficial

Instagram: @zuhairmuradofficial
Elegant mother of the bride dresses for daughter's wedding day

Instagram: @alexperryofficial

Instagram: @alexperryofficial
Elegant mother of the bride dresses for daughter's wedding day

Instagram: @reemacra

Instagram: @reemacra
Elegant mother of the bride dresses for daughter's wedding day

Instagram: @eliasaabworld

Instagram: @eliasaabworld
Elegant mother of the bride dresses for daughter's wedding day

Instagram: @reemacra

Instagram: @reemacra
Elegant mother of the bride dresses for daughter's wedding day

Instagram: @ramialaliofficial

Instagram: @ramialaliofficial
Elegant mother of the bride dresses for daughter's wedding day

Instagram: @ramialaliofficial

Instagram: @ramialaliofficial
Elegant mother of the bride dresses for daughter's wedding day

Instagram: @familinhadedois

Instagram: @familinhadedois

