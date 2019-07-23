July 23, 2019 11:00 AM | by The Fustany Team
Zeynab El-helw Made Maternity Clothes You Can Actually Wear After Pregnancy!
Oh9 is an online maternity shop that caters to maternity fashion needs from swimsuits to cocktail dresses. Zeynab El-helw is pregnant and is celebrating with a wonderful collaboration with Oh9. She created a line with them called Peek Oh Baby.
The Collection
The concept behind peekohbabyxoh9shop is to cater to women looking for "stylish, key pieces" for their maternity wardrobe, inspired by Fashion Pirate herself and her own wardrobe. These are pieces that are made with an emphasis on having them be something you can wear during pregnancy, as well as after pregnancy. The collection is diverse and targets different styles as well as offering pieces for different kinds of occasions.
Comfort
Loose
Prints
