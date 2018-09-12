These Tricky Lazy-Day Outfit Ideas Will Be as Effortless as Your 'Isdal'

Who doesn't find the "isdal" (coverup) a practical and quick solution when you want to go out yet have no time to dress up? Come on, we all do! Yes, it's comfy to grab your car in your one-piece isdal, yet, you might feel anxious about how you look if you come across someone you know while you drop off your kids to school.
The collection of comfy outfit ideas we've gathered for you solves this dilemma. Pick what suits you in the morning and voila! In no time you'll be ready to take your kids to school or go for a quick coffee run in the morning.
Main Image Credits by order: Instagram @heyyybell, @hae146, @ashley.styles13
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.
About the Author
Salma Khattab
She’s been passionate about art since her childhood such as drawing, singing, and playing the music. As a kid, she used to play with her mother’s makeup to apply what makeup artists did on TV shows. She also enjoyed watching fashion shows on TV before fashion blogs became a thing! She graduated from architecture school with an A+ women-empowerment project. Salma didn’t forget her artistic dream and performed as a pianist and a singer on her graduation day on the famous stage of Cairo university dome. She also created her own makeup IG/FB page as a part-time makeup artist in parallel with her architectural career. Lately, she created more than one fashion design for herself and for her sisters, but then she decided to try out being a full time fashion enthusiast!