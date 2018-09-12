2
| by Salma Khattab

These Tricky Lazy-Day Outfit Ideas Will Be as Effortless as Your 'Isdal'

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Who doesn't find the "isdal" (coverup) a practical and quick solution when you want to go out yet have no time to dress up? Come on, we all do! Yes, it's comfy to grab your car in your one-piece isdal, yet, you might feel anxious about how you look if you come across someone you know while you drop off your kids to school.

The collection of comfy outfit ideas we've gathered for you solves this dilemma. Pick what suits you in the morning and voila! In no time you'll be ready to take your kids to school or go for a quick coffee run in the morning.


Main Image Credits by order: Instagram @heyyybell, @hae146, @ashley.styles13

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @heidihouston_

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @tinysugarcube

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @comfycopenhagen

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @houseofleoblog

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @thetargetmama

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @thatstupidclicker

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @heidihouston_

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @lola_comfy_clothes

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @lola_comfy_clothes

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @heidihouston_

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @lola_comfy_clothes

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @heyyybell

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @hae146

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @katie.coop

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @ashley.styles13

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @pinkblushandblossom

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @mystree_inc

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @move.play.mom

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @sierra_in_san_francisco

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @lola_comfy_clothes

Tricky Lazy-Day Outfits

Instagram: @katie.coop

