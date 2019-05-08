Camicie Gives You Ramadan Essentials: From Kaftans to Kimonos and More

We love a Ramadan capsule collection. Designers are always taking Ramadan fashion and elevating its sophistication and adding modern touches to it. Camcie recently launched their Ramadan capsule collection that is inspired by their SS19.

Their inspiration behind the SS19 collection was desert culture and landscape. We also wanted to show you their SS19 collection so you can see how they drew inspiration from it for Ramadan and how it's modernity impacted a classic Ramadan piece. Everyone loves a kaftan for Ramadan but they're bringing elegance to these kaftans, kimonos and flowing textured peices. What struck us the most were the colors and patterns. Some of the pieces stood out with a fabric that is highlighted by a bright gold detail. The gold against their color choices of blue, red and brown was beautiful and those pieces in particular, we think, are a Ramadan gathering staple.

Camicie collections are always tailored towards a women looking for comfort in a modern way with a modern twist of detail and a strong look and structure. If you're always on the lookout for comfortable, modern pieces that are modest and easy to wear, Camicie is a brand you might want to keep an eye out for. Their Ramadan collection can be found at stores and you can also Camicie’s Ramadan capsule collection is now available at the stores but you can also shop for their pieces online here.

You can check out below Camicie's Ramadan capsule collection as well as their SS19 collection and tell us on Instagram which pieces are going to be your pick this year.

