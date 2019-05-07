Ramadan is that time of the year where friends and family like to gather for delicious Iftar and Suhoor meals. If you're hosting a Ramadan Iftar or Suhoor at your place, there are little things you can do to make your guests feel at home. Read on to know the 10 golden hosting tips for your Ramadan gatherings at home...

1. One of the top tips you must know before hosting a Ramadan Iftar or Suhoor at your place, is that you need to make sure you prepared the drinks and appetizers and soup early before they arrive.

2. A great hosting tip to make your guests feel at home, is to make everything they need in reach, so they don’t have to ask you to leave the table and get it for them. Think about the salt and pepper shakers, the ice cubes, extra table towels and even extra empty glasses. You can even put it in a nice display on a side table, so they can see it. Check out how you can set a formal table here.

3. Make sure every serving plate has its serving spoons, forks and knives so your guests can feel free to serve themselves whenever they want.

4. Another hosting tip for Ramadan gatherings, is to prepare praying sets and praying rugs on the side for people who want to pray.

5. To make your guests feel at home during Ramadan Iftar and Suhoor gatherings, you need to make your bathroom comfortable for your guests. Make sure there are enough guest towels, liquid soap and toilet paper. Having an air freshener in reach is also a great idea.

6. A great hosting tip for your Ramadan gatherings, is to let your guests know that they’re free to watch the television if they want to; people like to gather around the television in Ramadan to watch their favorite programs and series.

7. A helpful hosting tips for your Ramadan gatherings, is that you need to make sure you prepare a side table for desserts and coffee and tea before they arrive, so they can serve themselves after having Iftar or Suhoor.

8. To make your guests feel comfortable and at home, never invite too much people so you can communicate with each and everyone. Separate your friends into groups, and invite every group on different days.

9. One of the main hosting tips anyone should consider for Ramadan Iftar and Suhoor gatherings, is to make sure the food is enough for everyone, and make sure you made food that all of guests would like to eat! You can ask them a day before what they like, and if anybody are allergic to something.

10. If your guests want to help you around with removing the plates, let them do it. It will make them feel comfortable that they offered you a helping hand.