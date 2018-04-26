Celebrate Ramadan 2018 with your family and friends by adding Ramadan decorations at your home; a simple touch will certainly add a festive look to your space. Check out the following DIY Ramadan decorations for your home, they're all about easy and simple crafts that you can do with your kids.
From making Ramadan paper lanterns, to drawing crescent moons and stars on the walls, and much more, you can easily get your home ready for the Ramadan 2018 spirit. As you're planning Iftar and Sohour gatherings for your friends and family, make sure to include some of these DIY Ramadan decorations. Everyone will surely love embracing the Ramadan vibes!
Scroll down and see our favorite DIY Ramadan decorations for your home.
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
DIY Ramadan Decorations for Your Home
About the Author
Sara Khalil
You know that quiet girl in your class, who surprised people when she talked and seemed to have like a million ideas flowing through her mind. Well, that was probably Sara Khalil back in school days! One of the first things you would notice about Sara is how spontaneous her reactions are; just unpredictable and manages to put a smile on everybody's face. Also, she's quite the morning person, she comes in early and sips her cream-filled cup of coffee while working on beauty features (her favorite kind of editorials) and likes to be up to date with all the latest beauty trends. When it's food ordering time at the office, Sara will always pick french fries, her go-to junk food! You can reach her on sara@fustany.com.