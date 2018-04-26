Celebrate Ramadan 2018 with your family and friends by adding Ramadan decorations at your home; a simple touch will certainly add a festive look to your space. Check out the following DIY Ramadan decorations for your home, they're all about easy and simple crafts that you can do with your kids.

From making Ramadan paper lanterns, to drawing crescent moons and stars on the walls, and much more, you can easily get your home ready for the Ramadan 2018 spirit. As you're planning Iftar and Sohour gatherings for your friends and family, make sure to include some of these DIY Ramadan decorations. Everyone will surely love embracing the Ramadan vibes!



Scroll down and see our favorite DIY Ramadan decorations for your home.