Fashion Header image friday fashion fis how to style kaftan with clothes in ramadan fustany ar main image

| by Mai Atef

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Kaftans in Ramadan

Ramadan 2021 is a few days away and so the Kaftans are coming out. Every year they get more and more creative in their designs and people get more creative with their styling. A Kaftan is an essential piece for a lot of people in Ramadan, but we might need a little help when it comes to how to style kaftans with other pieces and our outfits.

Note: Make sure when choosing your Kaftan to pick the material depending on whether you'll be wearing it evening or night. 

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next.

Scroll down to see more Ramadan Kaftans outfit ideas...

Open Kaftans area a good choice with skirts and dresses 

How to style kaftans in Ramadan

We really love how open Kaftans look for an elegant look that could work for both afternoon and evening looks. They're especially a good option with dresses and skirts. You can either wear a bright Kaftan with a neutral dress or outfit, or you can do a monochrome look with a matching Kaftan and dress.

Add a belt to loose fitted Kaftans

How to style kaftans

A lot of people don't feel comfortable wearing something that is too loose fitted. If you're someone who wants something with a little more definition, you can try wearing a belt with your Kaftan, whether it's open or closed. 

How to wear colorful Kaftans with pants

How to style kaftans

If you like to wear bright and statement Kaftans, they could really nice pants. You could tone it down with jeans and a simple top. Try to keep the rest of your outfit neutral so you can wear your statement Kaftan comfortably. 

Satin Kaftans are great for an evening look 

How to style kaftans

Satin have been really popular among fashion bloggers recently. They are a great choice for a chic, dressy evening look. If they don't come with a belt you can a belt yourself if you like more definition at the waist. You can go crazy with accessories and experiment for prints and statement pieces, whether with you heels, bags or even jewelry. 

If you struggle with styling kaftans, go for these ones...

How to style kaftans

If you find it too much of an effort trying to style and coordinate kaftans with your outfits, or you just don't want to wear a lot of layers, you can go for a classic, simple closed kaftan dress. All you have to do is just pick the shoes, bag and hijab, if you're veiled, which can be neutral or of the same color.

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @the.gallery

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @bambah

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @sohamt

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @deemaalasadi

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @haneenalsaify

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @the.gallery

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @thefierce_nay

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @thefierce_nay

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @stylemesausan

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @stylemesausan

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @thefierce_nay

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @farah_alhady

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @ahoodalenzi_

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @ahoodalenzi_

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @ahoodalenzi_

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @hadiaghaleb

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @dr_kholodiii

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @dr_kholodiii

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @fatmaa

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @hala_alharithy

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @therealshaha

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @mrmr__4

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @mrmr__4

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @mrmr__4

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @vintageboutique

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @sohamt

How to style kaftan in Ramadan

Instagram: @sohamt

