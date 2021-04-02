Friday Fashion Fits: How to Style Kaftans in Ramadan

Ramadan 2021 is a few days away and so the Kaftans are coming out. Every year they get more and more creative in their designs and people get more creative with their styling. A Kaftan is an essential piece for a lot of people in Ramadan, but we might need a little help when it comes to how to style kaftans with other pieces and our outfits.

Note: Make sure when choosing your Kaftan to pick the material depending on whether you'll be wearing it evening or night.

Scroll down to see more Ramadan Kaftans outfit ideas...

Open Kaftans area a good choice with skirts and dresses

We really love how open Kaftans look for an elegant look that could work for both afternoon and evening looks. They're especially a good option with dresses and skirts. You can either wear a bright Kaftan with a neutral dress or outfit, or you can do a monochrome look with a matching Kaftan and dress.

Add a belt to loose fitted Kaftans

A lot of people don't feel comfortable wearing something that is too loose fitted. If you're someone who wants something with a little more definition, you can try wearing a belt with your Kaftan, whether it's open or closed.

How to wear colorful Kaftans with pants

If you like to wear bright and statement Kaftans, they could really nice pants. You could tone it down with jeans and a simple top. Try to keep the rest of your outfit neutral so you can wear your statement Kaftan comfortably.

Satin Kaftans are great for an evening look

Satin have been really popular among fashion bloggers recently. They are a great choice for a chic, dressy evening look. If they don't come with a belt you can a belt yourself if you like more definition at the waist. You can go crazy with accessories and experiment for prints and statement pieces, whether with you heels, bags or even jewelry.

If you struggle with styling kaftans, go for these ones...

If you find it too much of an effort trying to style and coordinate kaftans with your outfits, or you just don't want to wear a lot of layers, you can go for a classic, simple closed kaftan dress. All you have to do is just pick the shoes, bag and hijab, if you're veiled, which can be neutral or of the same color.

