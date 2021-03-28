Fustany's Playlist: 10 Ramadan Songs to Put You in a Festive Mood

Music accompanies us everywhere and songs are a universal language of happiness, love, success, travel, separation, sadness, and grief. Our favorite songs follow us wherever we go, on our way to work, at home, when we're traveling, and even at the gas station. That's why we wanted to launch our latest series, Fustany's Playlist...

Ramadan is always associated with celebratory songs and festivities that create a special feel and ambiance. We cannot fully enjoy the Ramadany experience without listening to old and new Ramadan songs at home, on TV & radio, on the streets or even in stores. So, today we are bringing you a playlist of our favorite Ramadan songs that you can enjoy throughout the holy month.

Check out these 10 best Ramadan songs we chose for you...

One of the old classic and forever staple Ramadan songs is Mohamed Fawzy's 'Hato El Fawanees'. Almost everyone, from grandparents to toddlers, know and love this song no matter how many years pass. It's guaranteed to put you right in the Ramadan festive mood instantly.

This one is more recent but Hakim's voice made everyone fall in love with it right away. It was first released as a series OST but quickly turned into a Ramadan song to put on whenever you want to fill the mood with joy and happiness. We think the song 'Ramadan Kareem' will soon be considered a Ramadan staple.

Is there anyone who doesn't have a soft spot for the legendary singer Sabah? If you're looking for melancholy she'll give you all the feels, and if you're in the mood to celebrate she'll lift up your mood in a heartbeat. Which is why, her song 'Hallo Ya Hallo' is and will forever be one of our favorite Ramadan Songs ever.

Another fairly new song that is very suitable to listen to in Ramadan is Mohamed El Sharnouby's 'Ramadan Gana'. His voice is very soothing and more and more people are enjoying this Ramadan song.

Click on the platforms here Spotify and Anghami to follow our account for more of our handpicked playlists.