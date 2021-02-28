Fustany's Playlist: 19 of the Best Songs From Movie Soundtracks

Music accompanies us everywhere and songs are a universal language of happiness, love, success, travel, separation, sadness, and grief. Our favorite songs follow us wherever we go, on our way to work, at home, when we're traveling, and even at the gas station. That's why we wanted to launch our latest series, Fustany's Playlist...

Some of the greatest songs of all time were made for movies. The combination between the story, what it inspires, musically, and hearing it throughout the film or as the credits are rolling, is something very magical and memorable. So we wanted to make a playlist filled with some of the best movie songs from soundtracks, so you can look back at nostalgic greats or discover new ones you haven't heard before.

Check out these 19 best movie soundtrack songs we chose for you...

Everyone was singing You'll Be in My Heart when Tarzan came out. It's possibly one of the most beautiful and moving songs made for an animation film ever.

Short w Fanelah w Cap. Who doesn't know the 2000 classic? But especially the song that we all memorize and love. It's hard to beat Medhat Saleh's stunning vocals.

Beyonce's Listen from Dreams Girls is probably one of the best performances and vocals she's ever done. A powerful song with moving powerful lyrics and vocals that gives you goosebumps.

The king of sexy, The Weekend, blew us all away with Earned It. The music, the lyrics, his voice went so well with the film, won a Grammy and is still very much loved today.

Click on the platforms here Spotify and Anghami to follow our account for more of our handpicked playlists.