How to Fix Your Sleep Pattern in Ramadan without Skipping Suhoor

In Ramadan our sleeping pattern gets harder to maintain and fix. You want to have Suhoor right before Fajr but you have work tomorrow and you want to fit in as much sleep time as possible. Not sleeping well and fasting is not a good combination, so here's what you can do to help fix the problem. We've all tried the "go to bed and then wake up for Suhoor" technique but let's face it. It doesn't work, you either end up not waking up or you do wake up but can't go back to sleep. And the even more dreadful part is actually having the energy to make food for Suhoor.

Here are the steps and tips you can try that can help you out:

1. Have a light Iftar. I know it sounds horrifying, you've been waiting for this moment literally all day, but trust us. If there's too many good options, take little portions of everything but don't get yourself full at all.

2. Try to eat as healthily as possible, having an irritated, full stomach is not good for your health in general, but is especially not good for you when you're fasting. Don't shock your body.



3. Divide the eating and drinking throughout the day. It's healthier and will give you a better night sleep.

4. Have an early Suhoor. Because you had a light Iftar, you're going to get hungry earlier than before Fajr time. This your chance to get the energy you need and go to bed early, no need to wake up in the middle of the night.

5. Don't sleep before Iftar. No matter how much you want to, save it for later. If you take a power nap before Iftar, you won't be able to sleep early enough.

6. Workout before Iftar, try to get yourself free after Iftar so you can have time to relax and have an early Suhoor.

7. Also catch up on your series before Iftar, so you can reduce the amount of television or phone exposure before bedtime to get a better night's sleep.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @marwaatik