How to Easily Elevate Your Makeup with Burgundy Shades for a Night Out

It's wedding season ladies! Which means a lot of glam and a lot of makeup. This is around the time that you'll be booking appointments with makeup artists and checking to see who best fits your style. So how about instead of wasting a lot of money, master your own smoldering, smokey, makeup look.

In this tutorial, makeup artist Salma Hesham teaches you how to achieve a smokey, burgundy eye makeup look that is easier than you think. You can rock this look with your black or ivory gown. You can also test and try, playing around with different outfits to see which elevates the makeup more.

This is a daring, dramatic makeup look that is suitable for an evening outing and that will look exceptional on camera. This look can also work for a bride looking to save instead of hiring a makeup artist. You can also read about how one of the Fustany girls did her own makeup on her wedding day with special tips!