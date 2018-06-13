The very popular and beautiful Australian YouTuber Chloe Morello created an incredible Eid Makeup look that I couldn't help but talk about with you guys.

Chloe started creating Eid makeup tutorials on her youtube channel when her friend asked her to do one for his wife, as Ramadan was coming to an end and she wanted a look for Eid celebrations. She started creating these looks and they got great feedback from her viewers and immense popularity.

Chloe likes to put on a scarf at the end of the video to show her Hijabi fans how the look translates with the Hijab. This year she did not disappoint with this burgundy eye-opening look. This type of soft feline eye look is very flattering if you want to give your eyes a sexier look. It's glamours but its soft, which means you're going to look put together but not 'in your face' makeup!





Video and Image Credits: Instagram @chloemorello

