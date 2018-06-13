Eid 2018
Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup eid makeup tutorial soft glam chloe morello

| by Farida Abdel Malek

A Soft Glam Eid Makeup Look with Burgundy Shades by Chloe Morello

The very popular and beautiful Australian YouTuber Chloe Morello created an incredible Eid Makeup look that I couldn't help but talk about with you guys.

Chloe started creating Eid makeup tutorials on her youtube channel when her friend asked her to do one for his wife, as Ramadan was coming to an end and she wanted a look for Eid celebrations. She started creating these looks and they got great feedback from her viewers and immense popularity. 

Chloe likes to put on a scarf at the end of the video to show her Hijabi fans how the look translates with the Hijab. This year she did not disappoint with this burgundy eye-opening look. This type of soft feline eye look is very flattering if you want to give your eyes a sexier look. It's glamours but its soft, which means you're going to look put together but not 'in your face' makeup! 


Video and Image Credits: Instagram @chloemorello

Tags: Eid al-fitr  Eid fashion  Eye makeup  Makeup  Makeup artist  Makeup tips   Makeup tutorial  Makeup video  Eid makeup 


