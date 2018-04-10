Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends hijab veil wrap styles trending

| by Farida Abdel Malek

These Are the Latest Hijab Wrap Trends Styled by Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers

Hijabi bloggers never cease to amaze us with their beautiful wrap styles. They have changed modest fashion with their unconventional and creative ways of styling their hijab to perfectly compliment and elevate their outfit. This year we've been seeing different trends going around that we think are absolutely beautiful and exciting for hijabis looking for wrap ideas. 

Along with gorgeous turban wraps, there are the classic tight veil wraps. A lot of bloggers are also loving the very loose wraps to show their earrings or to wear their glasses comfortably. We are also really loving the wrap style that is held backward showing their ears but left with loose ends brought to the sides. 

Main Image Credits: Instagram @feeeeya 

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Hijab Trends

Instagram: @feeeeya

Instagram: @feeeeya
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @lifelongpercussion

Instagram: @lifelongpercussion
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @feeeeya

Instagram: @feeeeya
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @mariahidrissi

Instagram: @mariahidrissi
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @chinutay

Instagram: @chinutay
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @mariaalia

Instagram: @mariaalia
Hijab Trends

Hijab Trends

Hijab Trends
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @dinatokio

Instagram: @dinatokio
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @dinatokio

Instagram: @dinatokio
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @chinutay

Instagram: @chinutay
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @fashionwithfaith

Instagram: @fashionwithfaith
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @chinutay

Instagram: @chinutay
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @basma_k

Instagram: @basma_k
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @summeralbarcha

Instagram: @summeralbarcha
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @nourka92

Instagram: @nourka92
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @marwaatik

Instagram: @marwaatik
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @hijabhills

Instagram: @hijabhills
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @heba_jay

Instagram: @heba_jay
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @omayazein

Instagram: @omayazein
Hijab Trends

Instagram: @dalalid

Instagram: @dalalid

Tags: Fashion  Fashion 101  Hijab  Hijab 2018  Hijab fashion  Hijab style ideas  Hijab tips  Hijab wrap ideas  Style  Style ideas 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑