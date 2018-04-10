These Are the Latest Hijab Wrap Trends Styled by Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers

Hijabi bloggers never cease to amaze us with their beautiful wrap styles. They have changed modest fashion with their unconventional and creative ways of styling their hijab to perfectly compliment and elevate their outfit. This year we've been seeing different trends going around that we think are absolutely beautiful and exciting for hijabis looking for wrap ideas.

Along with gorgeous turban wraps, there are the classic tight veil wraps. A lot of bloggers are also loving the very loose wraps to show their earrings or to wear their glasses comfortably. We are also really loving the wrap style that is held backward showing their ears but left with loose ends brought to the sides.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @feeeeya

