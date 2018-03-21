You Don't Have to Wrap Your Hijab to the Back to Wear Earrings, Here's How!

I love earrings, and I have a very wide collection that I like to flaunt every time I am visiting a friend or when I am at the office, because lucky for me, until now, everyone who works at Fustany.com is a female. But, lately I’ve been seeing many hijab fashion bloggers wearing earrings without wrapping their hijab to the back, and I love that because the turban wrap doesn’t look good on me at all. So, I usually wrap my hijab in the traditional way.



Marwa Atik is one the chicest, and fashion-forward hijab fashion blogger on Instagram, and I love how she wore the traditional hijab wrap with earrings. It’s very simple, comfortable yet very chic.

I want to give it a try, will you try it too?





Instagram: @marwaatik