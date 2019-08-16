Healthy Oatmeal Cookies That Are Actually Delicious and Anyone Can Do!

I'm not one to really like healthy cookies, I always found them bland and a bit too hard. When I got a taste of these at the office, I couldn't believe they were healthy oatmeal cookies. Chef Asmaa Hesham or The Devil Wears An Apron on Instagram, blessed us with this recipe and I can't believe how easy and doable it is, while also being super yummy.

I was curious to see the ingredients and was surprised to see peanut butter in there, because I usually don't like peanut butter, but I found these cookies delicious. The peanut butter gave the cookies a wonderful chew. The recipe also doesn't contain sugar, so that's great for those of you looking to cut off on sugar in your diet. The almonds were also perfect with the flavour and consistency of the cookie. Watch the video to help you make this yummy healthy oatmeal cookies recipe. Here's the ingredient list so you can prepare for your supermarket trip...

Ingredients:

- 1 Egg

- 1/2 tsp vanilla powder

- 1 cup oats

- 1/4 cup oat flour

- 1/4 Tbsp baking soda

- 2 Tbsp honey

- 1 Tbsp peanut butter

- 1 tsp cinnamon

- Chocolate chips

- Almonds