2
Ramadan 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content

Try Now These 4 Healthy and Easy Salad Recipes!

May 16, 2020 01:30 PM | by Jasmine Kamal

Salads are really refreshing, delicious, nutritious and they help open up your appetite. They're also great because the can replace some meals, like lunch, and they're helpful when you're on a diet.   However, they can get repetitive and boring and so it's always fun to look for new quick and easy healthy salad recipes. So, today we decided to share 4 delicious easy healthy salad recipes to try at home.

A salad library right here!

All you have to do now is watch next video, which shows you how to make fattoush salad, halloumi salad, Lebanese tabbouleh and greek salad. Now prepare your ingredients for the recipe you want to start with, follow the steps and let us know how it turned out!

30 salad recipes for every day of the month.

Get the full exposure of the latest fashion events, interviews, tips & tricks and many more by checking out Fustany TV section here.



Tags: Fattoush  Tabbouleh salad  Halloumi cheese  Salad recipes  Salads  Easy quick recipes  Easy recipes  Fast recipes  Lebanese recipes  Recipe videos  Recipes  Vegetarian recipes  Healthy food  Healthy lifestyle 



You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑