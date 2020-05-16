Try Now These 4 Healthy and Easy Salad Recipes!

Salads are really refreshing, delicious, nutritious and they help open up your appetite. They're also great because the can replace some meals, like lunch, and they're helpful when you're on a diet. However, they can get repetitive and boring and so it's always fun to look for new quick and easy healthy salad recipes. So, today we decided to share 4 delicious easy healthy salad recipes to try at home.

A salad library right here!

All you have to do now is watch next video, which shows you how to make fattoush salad, halloumi salad, Lebanese tabbouleh and greek salad. Now prepare your ingredients for the recipe you want to start with, follow the steps and let us know how it turned out!

