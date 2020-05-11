2
Ramadan 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content

How to Make DIY Blackhead Nose Strips at Home

May 11, 2020 02:05 PM | by Jasmine Kamal

Do you struggle with annoying nose blackheads? If yes, then you must have tried pore strips. If you need to keep using them weekly, it can be a little hard on the wallet, so why not try to make DIY pore strips at home? Since we're all about natural ingredients these days, we thought we'd show you how to make homemade DIY blackhead nose strips...

Last week we showed you how to make a DIY lip scrub!

So, here's how to make DIY blackhead nose strips at home:

Another fast and effective homemade recipe to remove annoying blackheads...

Ingredients:

- 1 Tbsp gelatin

- 3 Tbsp boiling water

- 1 tsp activated charcoal

- 1 tsp tea tree oil 

Note:

1. You can find gelatin at the Attar, as well as the charcoal.

2. Gelatin solidifies quickly, so you need to dissolve it in boiling water and use it immediately.

3. If your skin gets a little red afterwards, go over it with ice and it will help soothe it down.

Get the full exposure of the latest fashion events, interviews, tips & tricks and many more by checking out Fustany TV section here.



Tags: Nose  Blackheads  Pores  Tea tree oil  Skin care tips  Skin  Skincare  Diy  Diy beauty  Easy diy  Homemade beauty recipes  Homemade recipes  Homemade treatments  Natural masks  Natural remedies 



You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑