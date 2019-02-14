Soft Rosy Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorial for an Elegant Date Night

You already know that a lot of guys don't like heavy makeup looks, so going all glam on Valentine's Day with lashes and heavy contouring might not be his favorite thing. So even though you should be able to express yourself however you want to, we know that you still want to dress up for your man, in a look he loves, so he won't be able to take his eyes off you all day. This easy, simple and natural Valentine's Day makeup tutorial is easy on the eyes but incredibly flattering with the soft rosy tones that suit a lot of people. Check out the step by step video on how to create it below.