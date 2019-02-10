2
| by The Fustany Team

Hey Curvy Girls...10 Lingerie Pieces for a Perfect Valentine's Night

Celebrating Valentine's Day with your hubby does't necessarily mean you need a date night out. This is a chance to get cosy and celebrate with a romantic night at home. In order to make the night a little more extra special and exciting, you can add a few touches of sexy to your time together. You probably have a lot of lingerie in your wardrobe and he's probably seen most of them and has his favorites, but how about surprising him with a new hot piece to make him go wild

We've talked a lot before about special lingerie pieces of Valentine's Day, but we haven't dedicated a piece especially for our curvy girls out there...until now. You'll find exactly what you've been looking among these 10 sexy Valentine's lingerie pieces for curvy women below. You might feel like your options are limited and constraining when shopping in lingerie stores in malls, this is why online stores are your new best friend. There are unlimited options, among them the stores below...


Main Image Credits: Instagram @tabriamajors & @savagexfenty

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Hips & Curves
1 of 10
Hips & Curves
Spicy Lingerie
2 of 10
Spicy Lingerie
Spicy Lingerie
3 of 10
Spicy Lingerie
Spicy Lingerie
4 of 10
Spicy Lingerie
Hips & Curves
5 of 10
Hips & Curves
HauteFlair
6 of 10
HauteFlair
Spicy Lingerie
7 of 10
Spicy Lingerie
HauteFlair
8 of 10
HauteFlair
HauteFlair
9 of 10
HauteFlair
Hips & Curves
10 of 10
Hips & Curves



Tags: Lingerie  Lingerie boutiques  Lingerie trends  Curvy  Plus size fashion  Plus size lingerie  Valentine's day  Valentine's day 2019  Romantic  Sexy  Sex life  Date night 




