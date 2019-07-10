7 Creative DIY Fashion Ideas for a New Colorful Summer Wardrobe

Sometimes we forget about fashion when it comes to DIY. If you never thought you can DIY fashion, these 7 DIY fashion ideas will definitely change your mind. These steps will help you do it from start to finish, struggle free. These DIYs are summery, fun and easy. So enjoy the process and get crafty.





1. DIY Jeweled Feather Sandals









DIY & Image Credits: Honestly WTF

You will need:

- Stone crystals of your choice

- Matching gold settings

- Feathers

- Scissors

- Flat nose pliers

- Strong crafting adhesive

Steps:

1. Put the crystals in their matching settings and use the nose pliers to secure them in place.





2. Split the crystals into 2 equal sets, 1 for the first sandal and the other for the second one. If you got different sized crystals, organize those as well so you can mimic the pattern in the second one accurately.

3. Put a small dot of glue on the back of the crystal.





4. Glue on the crystal in the center of the sandal strap and start working your way outwards. Place them in different directions.





5. Place tissues or a small towel in the sandal to mimic your foot so it stays in place and with the right shape.





5. Once you reach the top edge of the sandals, stop and don't go down to the sides because they will slide off.

6. Cut and shorten the feathers before you start any of the steps so they can be ready to place them right away.





7. Select the feathers that face upwards and dip the quill in the glue.





8. Start adding them as soon as possible so they can stick to the glue from the crystals. If the crystal glue has dried a bit, slightly lift the crystal and press the feather between the crystal and strap.





9. Leave it to dry overnight.





10. Place the sandals on the sides and start adding the crystals there. Then dry overnight and do the other side.





2. DIY Track Pants









DIY & Image Credits: Sofia Clara

You will need:

- 4 cm ribbed orange ribbon

- 1.5 cm cream ribbon

- Floral pants

- Iron-On Adhesive or hemming web

- Scissors

- Iron

- Needle

- Thread

Watch the video to follow the steps:





3. DIY Statement Geometric Leather Earrings





DIY & Image Credits: Oh Happy Day

You will need:

- Leather

- Scissors

- Nose pliers

- Wire cutters

- Earring hooks

- Eye pins

- 1/16 inch hole punch

- Paint (colors of your choice)

- Small paint brush





Steps:

1. Cut 2 circles of leather.

2. Paint one side and leave it to dry, then paint the other.

3. Punch a hole on the top and bottom of the circle.

4. Cut a rectangle from the leather and paint it as well.

5. Punch a hole at the top of the rectangle.

6. Cut the straight end of the eye pin with the nose pliers. You should have only the circle.

7. Clip open the circle or eye of the pin so you can connect the leather circle and rectangle with it.

8. Attach the earring hooks through the top of the leather circles.





4. DIY Glitter Tote Bag





DIY & Image Credits: Damask Love

Watch the video to know what you need & the steps to follow:



5. DIY Tassel Jeans





DIY & Image Credits: Studio DIY

You will need:

- Jeans

- Pre-made tassels

- Sewing needle

- Clear nail polish

Steps:

1. Put the top of your tassel through the needle.





2. Fold the bottom of your jeans and make a small stitch at the hem. Make sure you don't go through to the front of the jeans.





3. Pull the needle until the tassel touches the hem of the jeans.





4. Make a tiny stitch or 2, remove the needle then tie the ends to secure it.





5. Brush a small dot of clear nail polish over the knot.





6. When it dries, trim the extra thread.

7. Repeat these steps until you have the number of tassels you want.





6. DIY Pearl Hair Clip





DIY & Image Credits: A Beautiful Mess

You will need:

- Plain hair clips

- Super glue

- Different sized pearls





Steps:

It's as simple as gluing the pearl beads to the clip in an organized pattern and waiting for it to dry.









7. Tassel for Summer Bamboo Handbag





DIY & Image Credits: Bliss Makes

You will need:

- Piece of cardboard (double the size of the tassel you want)

- 3 different colors of yarn

- Hot glue gun

- Glue stick

- Scissors

Steps:

1. Wrap the yarn around the cardboard 100 times.





2. Cut a 6 inch piece of yarn to tie around the middle of the wrap. Tie it twice to secure it.





3. Remove the yarn wrap from the cardboard.

4. Hold the ends of the 6 inch tie upwards and loop downwards. Cut the loop or wrap to release the tassel.





5. Cut out another 6 inch piece of yarn. Lay it out and place the tassel on it. Tie it tightly around the tassel and make a double knot.





6. Trim off the excess yarn to make it even.





7. Repeat all these step for the other pieces of yarn except don't hold the 6 inch tie upwards, leave it with the rest of the yarn.





8. Flip the first tassel upside down and glue the second one's head to the bottom of it using hot glue. Repeat with the third one.

9. Wrap the yarn around the bamboo and tie it well.

You can also tie this to any bag of your choice!



