Summer 2018
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle diy how to make a paint brush vase mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

How to Make a Vase Using Only Paintbrushes

If you have a bit of a rustic taste like me when it comes to home decor, this is going to be your new favorite thing. As i'm writing this article right now, i'm planning my shopping trip to the nearest art supply store. It's very easy and simple and won't take a minute. 

This DIY was done by blogger Camilla Fabbri, she customized the brushes by adding a touch of color to the tips so as to make them look more original. The best thing about this is that it will look different for everyone and you're going to have your own unique piece of home decor

You will need:

- Paintbrushes

- A jar

- 3 elastic bands

1
Wrap 3 thick elastic bands around your chosen jar and start tucking in the paint brushes.
2
Add enough brushes to go all the way around the jar, so you can't see any area of the jar peeking through. Change up the types of brushes and you can color the tips.
3
Pick the spot you want to showcase your new creation and place in your favorite flowers.

 


Main Image Credits: Kate Mathis

DIY Credits: Camilla Fabbri

Looking for another creative DIY? We've got a ton here!


Tags: Diy  Flowers  Diy home  Easy diy  Home decor  Home tips  Tips   How to  Diy vase 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑