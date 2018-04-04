How Can You Add a Touch of Greenery to Your Home That Doesn't Need Watering

We're excited as you are to see that our home frames won't be containing only pictures. The beauty of DIY is that the piece you worked on looks very complex and high maintenance while you actually did it yourself following the steps of a YouTube video and it ended up being quite easy.

This video shows you how to add an outdoorsy element to your home by placing plants in picture frames. They look absolutely beautiful and rustic, and when the light hits them they're going to make your room look so beautiful.

Watch the video and let us know if you tried this DIY, and if it was as awesome as it seems!

Video Credits: Abigail Jane



Main Image Credits: lovemaegan