| by Zeina Tawfik

| by Zeina Tawfik

28 Inspiring Ideas for a Beautiful Balcony

The balcony is one my most favorite places at home; it's that little outdoor space where you can literally get a fresh breath of air or enjoy the sunshine. Make use of your balcony and transform it into a calming space that you can hang out in! I'll help you by showing you 28 inspiring balcony decor ideas, from colorful pillows to mismatched flower pots. You can also add some lanterns to create a surreal atmosphere for a cozy evening you can spend on your balcony. Whether you have small patio or a large outdoor space, scroll down to check out these beautiful balcony ideas...

How to decorate balcony:

Play around with Greenery

Greenery is one of the easiest ways to bring so much life to a space. Especially a balcony, you can turn in into your own little garden with beautiful plants. You can also get creative with their installations and have them be their own little pieces of decor. 

Lights

Is there anything cozier than lanterns and fairy lights in a balcony. These could bring so much joy and beauty to your balcony at night. 

Cozy Seating

Seating is everything. You want it to be comfortable, you want it to be cozy, but you don't want it to feel like a living room. Throw on some blankets and make it look lived in. Think of how you'd want to spend your time there and adjust accordingly. 

Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Livingaftermidnite.com

Livingaftermidnite.com
Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Instagram: @girlandtheword

Instagram: @girlandtheword
Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Tumblr Via Pinterest

Tumblr Via Pinterest
Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Mudahome.com

Mudahome.com
Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Ariyonainterior.com

Ariyonainterior.com
Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Inspiring Balcony Ideas Photos

Clemaroundthecorner.com

Clemaroundthecorner.com


