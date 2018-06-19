Fashion
| by Farida Abdel Malek

How to Make Your Very Own DIY FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Logo T-Shirt

The iconic FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 is finally here! Everyone around the world is tuning in to support, if not their country, their favorite teams. The football spirit is in the air and everyone is excited to see how things pan out. The matches are even getting more television stream than The Royal Wedding! Check the video below by Art Train for an awesome way to DIY your very own FIFA World Cup 2018 logo shirt. 

If you're going crazy for the world cup then this video is going to be fun for you and if you have kids, to do a little arts and crafts to create something to wear and take selfies with, as you watch this year's most intense and exciting matches. You can create these t-shirts for the entire family. Customize the t-shirt color according to the country your rooting for and enjoy!

Looking for another creative DIY? We've got a ton here!



