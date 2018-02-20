Lifestyle
February 20, 2018 | by Farida Abdel Malek
You Won't Believe How Easy It Is to Make Play Dough at Home
Sometimes, you just want to grab yourself a warm cup of tea, sit in silence or watch your favorite TV show without any distractions. When you have kids, these moments are very limited, and giving them an iPad to play with is not always an optimal solution. This video shows you how easy it is to make Play Dough at home so you can actually exceed your "me time" as much as possible.
Video Credits: The Kitchy Kitchen
