Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle living playdough diy athome mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

You Won't Believe How Easy It Is to Make Play Dough at Home

Sometimes, you just want to grab yourself a warm cup of tea, sit in silence or watch your favorite TV show without any distractions. When you have kids, these moments are very limited, and giving them an iPad to play with is not always an optimal solution. This video shows you how easy it is to make Play Dough at home so you can actually exceed your "me time" as much as possible.

             Video Credits: The Kitchy Kitchen

Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!




Tags: Mothers  Motherhood  Relax  Time management  Kids  Diy  Diy home  Home tips  Home remedies  Bath bombs 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑