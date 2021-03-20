2
Winter 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany horoscopes how to attract an aries man mainimage

| by The Fustany Team

How to Attract an Aries Man

The Aries man. The king of energy, adventure and leadership. He's a determined, who's hard to argue with. It's hard for him to give up on something he wants, but he also does have an impatient side to him. How to attract an Aries man? When it comes to love, he's passionate, romantic, but can get a little controlling. Let's get to know more about what does an aries man look for in a woman...

More on love, dating and sex in our relationships section right here

How to attract an Aries man: 

1. He loves a good long deep conversation with back and forth debating. He's good at it and wants someone to engage with him. 

2. Aries men also like confidence and intelligence in women. He really admires someone who shows self love with confidence and strength. 

Heath & Fitness tips you don't want to miss right here!

3. Words and reassurance are important to his feelings. He likes when appreciation is said and shown, especially when he's putting in an effort.

4. He also likes his space and independence and will be overjoyed when his partner understands that and trusts him.

5. The Aries man loves flirtation. He really likes when someone uses words and body language to flirt and show their interest and attraction to him. 

6. He doesn't like fakeness, pretense, rudeness or dishonestly. So he will definitely appreciate someone who keeps real, kind and honest. 

"I Wish I Was a Man"...15 Reasons Why Being a Woman Is a Blessing

7. Things need to stay exciting an interesting for an Aries man. He doesn't do well with boredom and wants a partner that is on his level when it comes for activity and adventure. 

8. When it comes to dates an Aries man will respond well to great food and spontaneity. He would love last minute adventure and exciting turns. 

9. Aries men love femininity, in clothes and even scents. They're attracted to dresses, skirts and anything that's a classic look of femininity. 

10. They also love someone who's funny and can make them laugh. They love to be amused and excited. 

Things to Consider About Posting Your Relationship on Social Media

Main Image Credits: Instagram @gabriellecaunesil


You can tell a lot about a person from their star sign! Click here to know more about the Horoscopes.




You might also like




Tags: Aries  Aries man  Aries personality  Love 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑