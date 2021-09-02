We Spoke With Sarah Sockar, the Founder of 'Blue Jay' and She Gave Us a Glimpse Into the World of Essential Oils

We live in such a fast-paced world that simply taking a breath can be difficult. We are always rushing to catch up. However, here in Fustany, we felt the need to shine a light on a brand that would actually help us relax from the carousel life we've been living, and that brand is "Blue Jay." They are well-known for their essential oils, which are made with love to help you relax and appreciate everything around you.

"There is no one way to use essential oils correctly. You simply do what works best for you"

1. Sarah, the woman behind Blue Jay Please tell us a little bit about yourself and how you got into making essential oils?

In my early twenties, by pure chance, I discovered aromatherapy and its magical properties. I was going through major changes in my personal life that I was not mentally or emotionally prepared for. As a result, I decided to leave my first job and devote some time to myself in order to figure out who I am as a person.

On one of my sleepless nights, I was scrolling through random videos when I came across one featuring essential oils. I was intrigued by them and went out the next day to buy some oils and begin experimenting right away.

A year later, I travelled to France and purchased high-quality oils. The aroma's potency was mind-blowing. For the first time, I was able to witness the oils' magic and their ability to elicit a wide range of emotions. Then I decided to enrol in an accredited online course to truly learn the essence of aromatherapy and the art of oil blending.

2. We love the minimalist idea behind Blue Jay; the name Blue Jay is such an interesting name, and the entire theme of the brand revolves around birds; can you tell us more about it?

When we started working on branding, I was in the process of learning to appreciate nature and watching a lot of animal documentaries. The Blue Jay is a magnificent North American bird known for its stunning blue plumage. It's small, feisty, adaptable, and doesn't follow any rules, all of which I can identify with. I wanted my brand to embody my healing journey as well as my own beliefs.

My goal is to introduce people to aromatherapy in a simple way, and I strive to create products that are simple to use. I want my customers to be creative in how they use my products. The sky's the limit when it comes to aromatherapy. You are free to be as creative as you like.

3. There are many theories about the best way to use essential oils; could you help us settle this debate and tell us the best way to use essential oils?

To be honest, there is no one way to use essential oils correctly. You simply do what works best for you. If you want to begin incorporating oils into your daily routine, begin by inhaling each individual oil and getting to know it. Never ingest oils internally, and never apply oils to your skin without first blending them with a carrier. Because each oil has its own set of rules, you should do your research before deciding to use one. Citrus oils, for example, are phototoxic, which means they react with the sun and can severely burn your skin. Other oils should not be used if you are pregnant or lactating...

4. You only offer four essential oils at Blue Jay; could you tell us about the benefits of each and how to use them correctly?

I wanted to keep it simple because I was introducing a new product to the market and didn't want people to be confused. Less is always more, in my opinion, and this is especially true when it comes to aromatherapy and oil blending. As a result, I try to create products that serve multiple functions at the same time. I leave it open-ended; I don't specify how each spray should be used or what specific feeling it should evoke. I only provide general guidelines; the rest is up to the person who will use it. Relax, Breathe, Savasana, Revive, and Pooph are our blends.

5. We heard you hand press the oils, or that you make everything yourself; can you tell us more about this experience?

I don't hand press my oils; instead, I buy them from France. But, aside from branding and social media, I do everything myself.

First, I create the recipe and ensure that it serves a specific purpose. This alone could take up to a month. Creating a blend is similar to creating a perfume in that you must carefully layer your oils to ensure that it is harmonious while still serving its original purpose.

Then I go buy the recycled bottles, wash and sanitise them, and begin blending one by one. I don't make the mixture in bulk and then pour it into the bottle. I like to keep the blend consistent. Because aromatherapy is measured by the drop, any extra drops from one oil may overpower the rest and ruin the final product.

Then I apply the labels, begin packaging, and ship the orders. It's a time-consuming process, but I enjoy doing it every day.

6. Do you have any limited-edition products? and why is it limited?

I do have seasonal items. I create a scent for Christmas and another for Ramadan. These two blends don't really serve any purpose other than to smell nice, so I don't keep them around all year. I do this to keep things interesting.

7. Is there a type of essential oil that should be used at certain times of the year? Why is this so?

Essential oils can be used all year, but I like to diffuse eucalyptus, tea tree, and other antibacterial oils in between seasons to avoid getting the flu. If you use citrus oils on your skin, avoid them in the summer.

8. What is a misconception about essential oils that you want to clear up? The mic is entirely yours.

People frequently mix up fragrance oil and essential oil. Fragrance oil is created in a laboratory and simply smells nice. It contains no healing properties and, on the contrary, is loaded with harmful toxins.

Essential oils, on the other hand, are distilled from various plants, flowers, roots, or resins and have healing properties. When purchasing oils, make sure that they are of high quality. Another common misconception is that because something is “natural,” it must be good for you, and so we can use it liberally. Essential oils are beneficial to your health, but you must ensure that you use them in the proper dilution and that you have done your research to ensure that you are not using an oil that is incompatible with a medical condition that you have. When pregnant or lactating, for example, peppermint should be avoided.

9. What are the best essential oils to use in the morning to jumpstart your day, and why?

All of the oils that give you energy are the best to use in the morning. To clear my sinuses, I like to spray our "BREATHE" in the shower. In the morning, the scents of peppermint and eucalyptus are energizing. Peppermint can also help you stay focused throughout the day. Citrus oils are also very pleasant to diffuse in the morning.

10. After a long day, we just want to relax. What are the best essential oils to use at night, and why?

At night, I spray "RELAX" on all of my pillows. I also use my "SAVASANA" at times. However, floral oils are the most relaxing in general. French lavender is the most commonly used oil for relaxation. But I'd like to point out that when you start doing aromatherapy, you'll be entering a whole new world. Along with using essential oils, it is critical to develop new habits and small rituals throughout the day to help you stay grounded. The human brain loves consistency. So, before going to bed, take a warm bath or shower, diffuse or spray your favourite oils, drink some herbal tea (my favourites are lavender and chamomile), apply your skincare, and then get into bed.