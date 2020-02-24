100 Mother's Day Gift Ideas and Where to Get Them!

It's Mother's Day and the last minute gift shopping is happening. We thought we'd help by sharing a massive amount of 100 Mother's Day Gift Ideas from beauty and fashion to lifestyle and pampering, with links to where to get them, so you can speed up the process. We also wanted to remind you to slow down, not rush yourself and give her the gift a few days after Mother's Day if you want to put more effort into it.

1. Set of essential oils

2. Body care set

3. Bedside speakers for music/relaxing sounds

4. Spa package

5. Cute Pajama set

6. Chanel lipstick

7. Dyson Hair Dryer





8. Fitness tracker/watch

9. Luxury Handbag

10. Kitchen Pot/pan set

11. A cute Kettle

12. Silk robe

13. Blazer

14. Wallet

15. Book her Relaxing trip

16. Adopt her a dog/cat

17. Smart TV

18. An iPad Pro

19. Statement Earrings

20. A 3 day session with Ask a Stylist

21. Take her shopping for a wardrobe Update

22. Hire her a professional home organizer

23. Anti-aging beauty products

24. Monthly package for manicure and pedicures

25. Enroll in a cooking class for both of you

26. Take her restaurant hopping

27. Massage chair

28. Foot massager

29. Face steamer

30. A Nespresso

31. A Juicer

32. Update her bathroom decor and surprise her

33. High end reading glasses

34. Wall art/ Painting

35. A sculpture or art piece

36. Silk scarves





37. Ice roller

38. Jade/Quartz roller

39. Optimizer Device for her skin

40. Cleansing Brushes

41. Chic Kaftan

42. High quality vitamin C serum

43. Customized jewelry

44. A yoga retreat to Thailand with you

45. Set of books by her favorite author

46. Temperature control mug to keep her drink warm

47. Summer hat and beach bag

48. High quality pillow

49. A chic tea cup

50. A special bra for back support

51. A steak skillet

52. A set of hair mist, perfume and oil

53. Oud diffuser

54. High thread count bed sheets

55. Silk pillowcase

56. Himalayan salt lamp

57. Energy Crystals

58. An intricate rug

59. Set of mini trees (Olive, lemon...)

60. Cute flip flops for the beach

61. Centerpieces for the dining room

62. Customized Handmade table runner, embroidered with sentimental message.

63. Set of Aromatherapy products

64. Tray stand

65. Curling Iron set

66. An Epilator

67. Shahid/Netflix subscriptions

68. Small pizza oven

69. Chic high quality candles

70. Deep Sleep, lavender scented products

71. A new coffee table

72. Acrylic organizers

73. Huge jewelry box

74. A marble vase

75. Rocking chair/Lazy boy

76. AirPods

77. Glasses chains

78. High-end sunglasses

79. Dehydrator for making at home dried fruits

80. Air fryer

81. Set of sheet masks

82. Acrylic nails refills for a year

83. Electronic fire place

84. Hand warmer electronic

85. Ikea gift card

86. High-end belt

87. Balcony/outdoor barbecue or grill

88. Comfortable, breathable sneakers

89. Sholl Footcare

90. Set of pillows for her living room couch

91. Phone/tablet accessories

92. Set of travel mugs for hot and cold beverages

93. Antique corner bench/chair

94. Set of breathable nail polish

95. Oven safe Tupperware

96. A planner and fancy pen

97. A collection of different herbal drinks and tea

98. A chic foot stool for her living room

99. Customized/new curtains

100. Digital photoframe with nostalgic pictures and videos





Main Image Credits: The Body Shop - Cult Beauty - Instagram @blacklotusegypt - Chanel - Instagram @jaderollerbeauty - Ikea - Instagram @caclosets