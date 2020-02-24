February 24, 2020 12:30 PM | by The Fustany Team
100 Mother's Day Gift Ideas and Where to Get Them!
It's Mother's Day and the last minute gift shopping is happening. We thought we'd help by sharing a massive amount of 100 Mother's Day Gift Ideas from beauty and fashion to lifestyle and pampering, with links to where to get them, so you can speed up the process. We also wanted to remind you to slow down, not rush yourself and give her the gift a few days after Mother's Day if you want to put more effort into it.
1. Set of essential oils
3. Bedside speakers for music/relaxing sounds
4. Spa package
5. Cute Pajama set
10. Kitchen Pot/pan set
11. A cute Kettle
12. Silk robe
13. Blazer
14. Wallet
16. Adopt her a dog/cat
17. Smart TV
18. An iPad Pro
19. Statement Earrings
20. A 3 day session with Ask a Stylist
21. Take her shopping for a wardrobe Update
22. Hire her a professional home organizer
23. Anti-aging beauty products
24. Monthly package for manicure and pedicures
25. Enroll in a cooking class for both of you
26. Take her restaurant hopping
27. Massage chair
28. Foot massager
29. Face steamer
30. A Nespresso
31. A Juicer
32. Update her bathroom decor and surprise her
33. High end reading glasses
34. Wall art/ Painting
35. A sculpture or art piece
36. Silk scarves
37. Ice roller
38. Jade/Quartz roller
39. Optimizer Device for her skin
40. Cleansing Brushes
41. Chic Kaftan
42. High quality vitamin C serum
43. Customized jewelry
44. A yoga retreat to Thailand with you
45. Set of books by her favorite author
46. Temperature control mug to keep her drink warm
47. Summer hat and beach bag
48. High quality pillow
49. A chic tea cup
50. A special bra for back support
51. A steak skillet
52. A set of hair mist, perfume and oil
53. Oud diffuser
54. High thread count bed sheets
55. Silk pillowcase
56. Himalayan salt lamp
57. Energy Crystals
58. An intricate rug
59. Set of mini trees (Olive, lemon...)
60. Cute flip flops for the beach
61. Centerpieces for the dining room
62. Customized Handmade table runner, embroidered with sentimental message.
63. Set of Aromatherapy products
64. Tray stand
65. Curling Iron set
66. An Epilator
67. Shahid/Netflix subscriptions
68. Small pizza oven
70. Deep Sleep, lavender scented products
71. A new coffee table
73. Huge jewelry box
74. A marble vase
75. Rocking chair/Lazy boy
76. AirPods
77. Glasses chains
79. Dehydrator for making at home dried fruits
80. Air fryer
81. Set of sheet masks
82. Acrylic nails refills for a year
83. Electronic fire place
84. Hand warmer electronic
85. Ikea gift card
86. High-end belt
87. Balcony/outdoor barbecue or grill
88. Comfortable, breathable sneakers
89. Sholl Footcare
90. Set of pillows for her living room couch
91. Phone/tablet accessories
92. Set of travel mugs for hot and cold beverages
93. Antique corner bench/chair
94. Set of breathable nail polish
96. A planner and fancy pen
97. A collection of different herbal drinks and tea
98. A chic foot stool for her living room
99. Customized/new curtains
100. Digital photoframe with nostalgic pictures and videos
