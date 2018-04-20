Are you looking for a smart way to organize and store your makeup products? The sight of scattered makeup products everywhere is certainly not appealing at all! Also, when you're messy, you can lose or ruin your makeup products. To help you get more organized, we will share with you 33 simple, but brilliant, ideas to organize your makeup.

Get a see-through organizer unit:

One of the most simple yet useful ideas for makeup storage, is the see-through organizer unit. You’ll find it at any home accessories store, and it’s perfect to store all your makeup in one place. When you get one, make sure it’s transparent, so you can see the colors and the brands from outside.

Put a drawer organizer insert:

Another way to organize your makeup, is to store it in your drawers. Dedicate one of your drawers for makeup only, and just put a drawer organizer insert. Voila, your makeup is well stored and organized.

Use mason jars:

Mason jars are almost good for anything, and they usually look good when renovated or redecorated. Use different mason jars, and dedicate one for lipsticks, another for brushes, etc. This way, you’ll have a very well organized and nice looking dresser, chaos-free.

Now that we've given you a few tips for makeup storage, scroll down and see 33 simple but brilliant ideas to organize your makeup.