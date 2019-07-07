The Royal Family Christenings Photos over the Years: From Elizabeth to Archie

A British Royal Family christening is as iconic as any other moment we anticipate from the royal family. Seeing the new born royal baby in the traditional christening dress in the royal family christening picture is beautiful and unforgettable. In celebration of Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy Archie's christening, we wanted to look back at the timeline of the British royal family christenings.

The christening is an important royal event where the royal family also reveal the babies godparents. However, Meghan and Harry, in true Meghan and Harry fashion, decided to make it a private event and not reveal a lot of private details. Meghan was glowing in the royal family christening portrait and she wore a simple all white outfit. Eyes were also on Kate Middleton's outfit in baby Archie's christening photos. She wore a salmon dress, red heels and a beautiful red headband. Moving forward we can only wish Meghan and Harry best of luck in the world of parenthood and now...take a look at the history of the British royal family christening photos.

1. Queen Elizabeth II





Image Credits: Getty Images Via E! News

The queen was born in 1926. She is held by her mother, Queen Elizabeth and behind them is her father King George VI.

2. Prince Charles





Image Credits: PA Via Smooth Radio

In 1948, Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip celebrate the birth of their first born.



3. Princess Anne





Image Credits: Science & Society Picture Library Prints

In 1950, Queen Elizabeth's second child, Princess Anne is born.

4. Prince William





Image Credits: Hello!

Princess Diana and the royal family welcome Prince William into the world in 1982.

5. Prince Harry





Image Credits: Press Association/AP Images Via E! News

Prince Harry was born in 1984. People have been comparing his christening photos to his son Archie's christening for their similar cute poses.

6. Prince George





Image Credits: Jason Bell/Camera Press/Redux Via E! News

The long awaited royal baby was born in 2013.

7. Princess Charlotte





Image Credits: Mario Testino Via BBC

Princess Charlotte's christening portraits were taken by the iconic photographer Mario Testino after her birth in 2015.

8. Prince Louis

Image Credits: Matt Holyoak/Camera Press Via BBC



Kate and William's youngest baby was born in 2018, a month before his Uncle, Prince Harry's royal wedding to Meghan Markle.

9. Prince Archie





Image Credits: Getty Images Via People



Meghan and Harry's baby was born 2 months ago. His christening photos have just been released and everyone's already in love with the new royal baby.