How to Bond With Your Mother-in-Law

Are you newly married or engaged? Getting to know his family and have no clue how to deal with them? No, bonding with your mother-in-law isn't the hardest thing in the world. All you need to know is how deal with your mother-in-law and make your way to her heart, knowing how to play it smartly. Some are blessed with amazing in-laws and others get difficult mother-in-laws that need a little more effort. So here are some tips to help you learn how to master a perfect mother-daughter relationship with your man's mum.

1. Always be yourself

Don't fake your true personality. Just stay nice, polite and kind with your mother-in-law. Some mothers tend to be interfering or even over-controlling, and I'm sorry to tell you that you have to handle this all the time. Be smart and deal with it the right way. If she's interfering in something very private between you and your spouse, or she has crossed the line, use your sense of humor to indirectly show her that it's better if you and your man deal about it on your own.

2. Make time for your mother-in-law

No matter how busy your are, always manage to make time for her and check up on her. While running your own errands, give her a call. Ask her if she needs anything, or tell her about the latest offer at her favorite hair salon. It would also seem thoughtful of you if you remembered her during/after a hectic working day. Every now and then, share with her the tiniest details and involve her.

3. Spoil your mother-in-law

I'm not saying that you should shower her with gifts, but it's nice to make her feel like she's always remembered. A spa treatment or a dinner at her favourite restaurant will do magic. Buy her the things she needs or she mentioned that she liked earlier. This will make her feel loved, special and important.

4. Go shopping together

Who doesn't like shopping? During shopping, you will get to spend quality time with her and know her better. You will get to know her sense of style, what she likes and what she dislikes. Ask her about her opinion and show her that it really matters to you.

5. Take her advice

You mother-in-law is now your family. Build a firm relationship with her based on understanding and appreciation. Enjoy taking her advice on the most random things. Appraise her and always give her the chance to contribute but not take over.





Main Image Credits: Monster-in-Law Via IMDb