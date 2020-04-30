Ramadan Series 2020: Relationship Problems Take Over the 1st Week

About a week has passed since the first episodes of Ramadan Series 2020 have aired and we can't deny that we were all a bit confused. If you talk to different people about their opinions on what they're watching, you will find that each of them have something completely different to say. Some were very impressed, others saw a lot of ups and downs, however, most people were hoping for something a little more than what they've seen so far.

Everything Ramadan related is right here.

It is still too early to judge, things tend to escalate after 10 or so episodes. What caught our eye, however, is that there were some common events and similar themes in a couple of the Ramadan Series, which is exactly what we came to talk about today.

If you are a strong follower of Ramadan 2020 series, then you must have noticed the common theme of marriage and relationships problems, which took over most of the dramas. This was a trending topic on most social media platforms. Some criticized the repetitiveness, while others found them to be a good representation of the crises that women in society face. But, what do you think?

Learn more about his year's shows here.

Ramadan 2020 Series: Marriage and Relationship Problems during the 1st Week

Yasmine Abdulaziz separates from her husband in W Neheb Tany Leh

Yasmine AbdulAziz plays a wife and a mother named Ghalia, who faces severe neglect from her husband, but she powers through because of her love for him. However, she is shocked when decides to leave her and despite her attempts to understand him, things ends quickly in the first episode of the show.

The series stars Yasmine Abdel Aziz, Sherif Mounir, Karim Fahmy, Tara Emad and it is written by Amr Mahmoud Yassin and directed by Mostafa Fekry.

Looking for what to watch on Shahid?

Riham Haggag gets separated from her husband in Lama Kona Soghayareen

Donia marries a close friend after the spark of a big love story between them. However, after a while, she discovers her husband's problem with addiction, and despite her many attempts to help and support him for recovery, she finds that she keeps going back to how things were. And so they end up separating.

The series stars Khaled El Nabawy, Mahmoud Hemida, Reham Haggag, Nisreen Amin, Mahmoud Hegazy. It is written by Ayman Salama and directed by Muhammad Ali.

Yasmine Sabri ends her engagement in Forsa Tania

Meanwhile, Yasmine Sabry plays the role a successful woman, Malak, who falls in love with a young man and agrees to marry him. Despite trusting him, she find out about his betrayal just before her wedding and decides to leave him.

Who said anything about relationships being easy?

Starring...Yasmine Sabri, Ahmed Magdy, Ayten Amer, Heba Magdy, and written by Mostafa Gamal Hashem and directed by Mark Adel.

Nour separates from her husband in Al-Prince

Nour plays a girl named Ola who agrees to marry a man she doesn't love because she scared of being alone after her first husband's death...And the series stars Mohamed Ramadan, Nour, Naglaa Badr, Ahmed Zahir, Edward and is written and directed by Mohamed Sami.