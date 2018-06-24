I am sure you all heard this phrase at least once in your life: ‘No, don’t wear the same dress again!’ or ‘Didn’t you wear that dress before?’



SO WHAT?! I don’t know if it’s a culture thing, or when exactly did this ‘only wear a dress once’ nonsense start, but it really needs to stop. In fact, we need to be teaching the future generations the complete opposite.

Shopping has not gotten cheaper over the years, so if you decide to save some money and invest in a nice evening dress for your best friend's wedding or even just a casual dress, then good for you. But, that doesn’t mean that the dress should only be worn once. In fact, because you decided to buy a nice dress, you should wear it and make use of it as much as you can.

Take a page from idols like Kate Middleton, Victoria Beckham, Keira Knightly etc... they seem to have no problem rocking the same dress twice. Fashion is about having fun, and there is no fun in just always changing the dress. The fun begins with challenging yourself, and learning to get creative.

1. Try wearing the same dress with a different pair of shoes and see how that looks. Sure you may have worn your LBD dress quite a few times to different engagements, but switching up your shoes will have a whole other effect on your outfit. Also, don't be afraid to play around with your makeup. Have you ever tried going for a metallic blue smokey eye look with your LBD? I promise you, you will look so different you’ll forget you actually wore the same dress twice.





2. You can make the same dress suitable for a formal occasion, or a night out with friends. Just look how Pippa Middleton transform her professional look to a causal one.

3. If you are heading to a wedding, go for a different hairstyle while rocking the same dress. For example, Kate Middleton went for a simple flowy hairdo while wearing her gorgeous Jenny Packham dress, and the other time she went for a sophisticated updo instead.





4. Did you know that Keira Knightley actually wore her wedding dress once before at a different event? Oh yes! Seems like she loved the dress so much, she wore it again on her wedding day.





6. Ultimately, have fun with your dress! Try it with a different hairdo, and change the makeup, because you know what? It’s these little things that will actually transform your look, not the dress.



