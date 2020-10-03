Post #118: Trying Sucks the Romance Out of a Relationship

Hi peeps! I know I went MIA on you, and I'm sorry for that. I needed to take some time for myself honestly and just reflect on everything that went down the past few months. I just didn't want to speed past everything I was feeling only to wake up one day and find that it all hit me at once and I just crash. So here is my recap:

So I decided to go back to therapy and work through my feelings. I've been having consistent sessions with my counselor for a few weeks now, and I have to admit I'm super thankful for that. There is something so freeing about being extremely honest with yourself and acknowledging your faults. In fact, working through my feelings has actually given me a push to take the step I've been very resistant to try.

Me: So, there is something I want to share with you.

Faisal: Yeah? What's up?

Me: I think I'm ready to start trying.

Faisal: You think?

Me: I want to!

Faisal: Are you sure? Did the doctor give you the green light?

Me: Yup.

Faisal: So...we're really going to do this?

Me: Yes, it's time.

Now, let's fast forward to the current status of everything, boy...trying is hard! I mean you see it in movies and stuff and you always hear the phrase, 'have fun trying' but they never mention how stressful this part of the process is. Did you ever notice that?

For example, peeing is no longer a smooth process, I have a stack of ovulation sticks next to my toilet, where I pee on one every time I go to the bathroom to check if I am ovulating. Now, if I am in fact ovulating it is best to start trying five days before the ovulation period begins and continue till the end of the ovulation period.

I've downloaded all the apps you could think of on my phone that help track your period, ovulation, etc... and all I get are notifications saying, 'You are about to enter your fertile window' or 'you should be getting your period in the next few days.' I have to admit the constant reminder is a bit annoying, but at the same time I need to be aware of every phase I'm in you know?

Then there is the organized 'trying' time you need to go through with your husband, NOT SEXY! And, it takes a huge toll on your relationship, sucking the passion and the fun out of everything.

Me: So I'm going to start ovulating in a few days, so we need to start trying.

Faisal: Ugh...not tonight Luci, I'm so tired.

Me: I know me too, but you know the drill, we need to aim for specific days to up our chances.

Faisal: I just can't tonight Luci, I'm stressed at work, barely slept last night, I just need a break.

Me: Fine, but if that's the case, we might have to wait till next month.

You know that scene from FRIENDS, where Monica is yelling at Chandler; 'Spend more time with your tie, that will make a baby.' Yup, I feel like Monica.

So lovely readers, if you have any advice on how to make this trying phase not suck the romance out of my relationship, please help a gal out!

