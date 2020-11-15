Marshmallows are a sweet soft candy, that I consider one of life's little pleasures! That's why I'll share with you 20 unusual ways to eat marshmallows. From mixing up marshmallows with chocolate, caramel and sweet potatoes, scroll down and see these 20 creative marshmallow recipes and ideas.

Marshmallows cereal bars:

One of the ways to eat marshmallows, is to prepare marshmallows cereal bars. The recipe is super easy.

1. How to make marshmallow cereal bars:

- In a large saucepan add 3 tablespoons of butter and marshmallows.

- Stir until the marshmallow turns into a paste.

- Once the paste forms, add your favorite cereal and mix till the paste and the cereal are blended together.

- Next layout the cereal marshmallow mixture onto a flat surface with non-stick cooking sheet and using a sharp knife cut up the cereal marshmallow mixtures into small bites or long bars, whatever you prefer.

- Leave it to cool down for a bit, then indulge.

Image Credits: Buzzfeed.com

2. Brownies with marshmallows and nuts

You can either melt marshmallows and add it as a layer of icing to your brownies, or you can include mini marshmallows to your brownie batter before baking it. You won't believe how delicious they'll taste.

Image Credits: cookiesandcups.com

3. Cookies with marshmallows and chocolate chips

How to bake with marshmallows? One of the best ways to eat marshmallows is with cookies. When you're baking your favorite cookies, throw in some marshmallows and chocolate chips to the cookie batter and place it in the oven to bake.

Image Credits: Simplyrecipes.com

4. How to eat marshmallows with hot chocolate

A classic winter drink is marshmallows with hot chocolate, it just makes you feel all warm and cozy, which is why we're adding it to our list as one of the best ways to eat marshmallows. Just prep your hot chocolate as you would usually do, top it with 3 or 4 marshmallows and watch them slowly melt and cast delicious with every sip.

Image Credits: Vladislav Nosick Via 500px.com

5. Marshmallow skewers

Another unusual ways to each marshmallows is to stack them up with brownies and strawberries on a skewer. Drizzle some chocolate sauce on top and eat them up. They're also a quick dessert you can do for when you have people over.





6. Sweet potato casserole

One of the best things about a sweet potato casserole, is not only is it an unusual way to eat marshmallows, but it's also super easy to make. Before putting the pan in the oven, add a layer of marshmallows on top of your sweet potatoes . When it's cooked, the marshmallows will be toasted!

Image Credits: asassyspoon.com

7. Marshmallows on a baked sweet potato

I don't know about you, but sometimes I want my sweet potato to be extra sweet, and that's where the marshmallows come in. Just place a marshmallow on a sweet potato when its baking, this will bring out more taste and sweetness!

Image Credits: thenoviceshefblog.com

8. Marshmallows with pretzel sticks

It may seem like a very unusual way to eat marshmallows but we promise it will be delicious. Place the marshmallows on them and dip them in chocolate for a yummy snack.

Image Credits: lovefromtheoven.com

9. Marshmallows in chocolate sauce

There is nothing better than mixing marshmallows with your favorite chocolate. All you need to do is belt your favorite chocolate, next dip the marshmallow in the chocolate first then dip them in crushed nuts. You'll enjoy the delicious crunchy flavor!





Image Credits: saporitokitchen.com

10. Marshmallow muffins

If you got ready-made muffins, you can add some flavor to them by adding some marshmallows on top and toasting them for a couple of minutes. This is definitely one of the best ways to eat marshmallows.

Image Credits: cookiesandcups.com

11. Marshmallows with fruits

There's nothing like a tasty fruit platter, and it only gets better if you add some marshmallows on the side!

Image Credits: campfiresmarshmallows.com

12. Marshmallow biscuits

This is not an unusual way to eat marshmallows, it's a classic way to eat marshmallows! In a cooking tray, place some biscuits and add a piece of marshmallows on top of each one. Place a piece of Hershey's Kisses chocolate in the middle of each stack and then put the tray in the oven for a couple of minutes. Enjoy the chocolaty marshmallow biscuits.

Image Credits: sugarsaltmagic.com

13. Marshmallow pizza

Use pizza dough, add chunks of Nutella and a handful of marshmallows, then bake until the dough is cooked. If this is not one of the best ways to eat marshmallows I don't know what is.

Image Credits: cleobuttera.com

14. Marshmallows with colored sprinkles!

All you have to do, is dip the marshmallows in melted white chocolate, then dip them in a bowl full of colored sprinkles.

Image Credits: giverecipe.com

15. Marshmallows with caramel sauce and Nutella

Add a new taste to marshmallows by adding some caramel sauce and Nutella. Extra yummy!

16. Marshmallows dipping sauce

Ever thought of eating sweet potato fries with marshmallows as a side dipping? It's definitely an unusual way to eat marshmallow but oh so yummy. so All you have to do is cook a handful of marshmallows with one tablespoon of butter until they form a dipping mixture.

Image Credits: bakingamoment.com

17. Popcorn with marshmallows

When your popcorn is ready, add some melted marshmallows on top and enjoy your snack. Salty and sweet snacks are perfect for movie nights.

Image Credits: ohsweetbasil.com

18. You have to try S'mores

It's really easy to make, you just have to combine graham crackers, roasted marshmallows and a layer of chocolate.

Image Credits: butterwithasideofbread.com

19. Marshmallows with bananas

Using a knife, make a slit in the middle of the banana, add a layer of Nutella and then add some marshmallow pieces on top. This is certainly an unusual way to eat marshmallows.

Image Credits: buzzfeed.com

20. Nutella x marshmallows pie

I know pies are usually filled with your favorite fruit such as apples or raspberries, but since we're all about unusual ways to eat marshmallows, I think filling your pie with marshmallows and Nutella could certainly be oh so delicious.

Image Credits: cakescottage.com

Main Image Credits: tornadoughalli.com