8 Delicious Soup Recipes to Start Your Iftar with in Ramadan

Soup is always a great choice to start your iftar with in Ramadan after spending long hours of fasting, since your stomach needs something light in the beginning of the meal. But having the same soups over and over again throughout the month can a bit too tiresome, so we decided to bring you 8 new soup recipes to add some variety to your Ramadan iftar menus.

Sweet Corn Soup





Ingredients:

2 Cans sweet corn

5-6 Cups boiling water

2 Cubes chicken stock

1 Small-sized onion (minced)

1 Cup cooking cream

Pinch of salt & pepper

2 Cloves garlic (crushed)

1 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp olive oil

Steps:

1. Heat the olive oil and butter in a pan on low heat, then add the chopped onions and stir until it turns golden.

2. Add the garlic and chicken stock while stirring, with a sprinkle of salt & pepper.

3. Pour the boiling water over the pan and leave it for a few minutes on low heat.

4. Now it's time to add the sweet corn (make sure to drain the can first) and leave it to boil.

5. Use the cooking cream to make the soup thicker and mix all the ingredients with a hand blender then leave it to boil.

Serve the sweet corn soup warm.





Chicken Noodles Soup





Ingredients:

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Carrot (cubes)

2 Small-sized onions (chopped)

1 Chicken

1 Pack noodles

Salt & Pepper

Parsley for garnish

Steps:

1. Start with boiling the chicken in a pot with 1 onion and pinch of salt & pepper to make chicken broth.

2. In another pot, heat the olive oil then fry the chopped onions until it turns golden.

3. Add the carrot cubes and stir for a a couple of minutes.

4. Pour in the chicken broth and stir it, then cover the pot and lower the heat. Leave for 15 min.

5. In the mean time, bone the chicken and cut the meat to cubes or stripes according to your preference.

6. Once the soup starts boiling, put in the noodles and chicken, stir everything together, then cover the pot and leave the noodles to cook.

7. Serve the chicken noodles soup and garnish the top with pieces of parsley.





Potato Onion Soup





Ingredients:

1 Potato (cubes)

1 Large-sized onion (chopped)

1 Grain cardamom & mastic

1/2 Cup Vermicelli

Bay leaves

Salt & pepper

Chicken spices

1 tsp butter or corn oil

Steps:

1. Fry the onions and vermicelli then add the cardamom, mastic, bay leaves and potato cubes before the onions turn gold.

2. Mix them all together then pour boiled water into the pan along with the spices. Leave the soup until the potatoes are fully cooked.

3. If you prefer the soup less thick, add water to the mix.

4. You can serve the soup with the vegetable pieces or you can turn it into porridge by blending all the ingredients using a hand blender.





Shrimp Soup





Ingredients:

2 Tbsp butter

1/2 kg peeled shrimps

Salt & pepper

2 Cloves garlic (minced)

1 Onion (chopped)

1 Sweet red pepper (cubes)

1 Tbsp ginger (grated)

1 Lemon squeezed

2 Tbsp minced coriander (cilantro)

Steps:

1. Heat the butter and add the shrimp. Stir until it turns pinkish before adding the salt & pepper according to taste.

2. Put in the onions, garlic and red peppers then stir for 3 minutes.

3. Now add the ginger, stir some more, then pour 4 cups of water and leave to cook.

4. Once the shrimps are fully cooked throw in some cilantro and you're done!

Tip: You can add 1 cup of cooked rice to the shrimp soup along with 2 cups of mixed vegetables of your choice.

Serve the shrimp soup hot with lemon slices to taste.





Spicy Mushroom Oat Soup





Ingredients:

1 Onion (chopped)

1 Tomato (diced)

1 Hot chili (diced)

1 Tbsp cooking cream

5 Tbsp oats

5 Cups water

1 Tbsp tomato paste

2 Tbsp mushrooms (canned or fresh)

1 Cube chicken stock

Steps:

1. Heat the oil and stir fry the onions, peppers and mushrooms.

2. Add in the tomato cubes, tomato paste and spices, mix them all together and leave it to cook.

3. Pour in the water, oats, cream and chicken stock cube, stir them and lower the heat.

4. When the soup starts to boil, you'll find it has a nice thick consistency, ready to be served hot.





Potato Leek Soup





Ingredients:

50 gm butter

1/2 kg potatoes (diced into small cubes)

1/2 kg leek heads (the white stalk)

850 ml vegetable broth

142 ml whipped cream

125 ml full cream milk

Salt & pepper

Steps:

1. Melt the butter in a frying pan and throw in the potatoes, onions and leeks (keep a few on the side for garnish) and stir them so that they are fully covered in butter.

2. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper, then cover the pan and leave it on medium heat for 10 min.

3. Pour in the vegetable broth and leave to cook for around 5 min.

4. You'll notice that the vegetables become tender, almost mashed. Now, is the time to use the food processor to blend everything together.

5. Add to the blend the milk and 3/4 of the cream. If the soup is too thick, add some water.

6. For garnish, fry the remaining leeks until fully cooked.

7. After serving the potato leek soup, use some of the cream and some slices of the fried leek on top.





Vegetable Orzo Soup





Ingredients:

1/4 kg orzo pasta

3 Tbsp vegetable oil

5 Cups vegetable broth

1/2 Cup potato cubes

1/2 Cup carrot cubes

1/2 Cup zucchini cubes

1/2 Cup green peas

Salt & pepper

Steps:

1. Stir fry the carrots for a couple of minutes then add all the vegetables and stir. When it changes color pour in the broth.

2. In a small pan, fry the orzo until it turns golden color.

3. Add the fried orzo to the vegetable soup and leave it to boil, then season with salt & pepper to taste.





Moroccan Harira Soup





Ingredients:

1 Onion

3 Tomatoes

1/2 kg veal meat

400 gm chickpeas (soaked & drained)

1 Cup green lentil

Salt & pepper

Pinch of saffron

1 L water

2 Tbsp flour

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1/2 Cilantro bundle (minced)

1/2 Parsley bundle (minced)

Steps:

1. Chop all the ingredients into small cubes and put them into a large pot except for the tomato paste, flour, cilantro and parsley. Leave the pot on the stove until the lintel and chickpeas are fully cooked.

2. Now add the tomato paste and stir it.

3. In a small dish mix the flour with a little amount of water to dissolve it into a paste like consistency, then add it to the Harira soup. Make sure to add the flour mix slowly while stirring.

4. You don't need to use the whole amount of flour, as long as the soup is thick enough to your taste.

5. Toss in the cilantro and parsley then serve while hot.

