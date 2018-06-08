How to Make Eid Kahk at Home

Eid is just a few days away, and I am sure all you ladies can’t wait to get your hands on some delicious Eid kahk. No need to look for the best kahk in town, as we are going to tell you how to make Eid cookies at home.



What you will need to make Eid kahk:

1 Kilo of all purpose flour

2 Cups of ghee

1 Cup of milk

1 Tbsp of kahk spices

1 Tsp of vanilla

1 Tbsp of baking powder

A pinch of salt

Steps to make Kahk el Eid:

1. In a bowl, start mixing the flour, salt and baking powder together, then add the kahk spices to it.

2. In another bowl, beat the ghee until it forms bubbles, then add the milk. Keep stirring for a few more minutes.

3. Start adding the contents of the first bowl gradually to the eggs and milk, and keep stirring until the mixture turns into a dough.

4. Divide the dough into the number of pieces you want, and shape them into circles. You can choose to stuff the dough with mixed nuts if you like.

5. Place the kahk in a tray, just be sure to leave a good amount of space between them, so when they expand they don’t stick to each other.

6. Place the tray of Eid kahk in the oven, until you begin to see them turn golden crispy.



7. Once you remove the kahk from the oven, leave it to cool off for a bit, then add some powdered sugar on top.

Voila, you just made your very own homemade Eid kahk.

