Ramadan Recipes: How to Easily Make Basbousa at Home

Who doesn’t crave oriental desserts in Ramadan? It’s like a tradition, where after Iftar people gather around in the living room for a relaxing cup of tea, and some delicious oriental desserts while watching Ramadan series.

If you love to eat basbousa in Ramadan, you don't have to run to the nearest shop to buy it; why not make your favorite Ramadan dessert at home? Yes, you can easily make basbousa home. Just follow these simple steps, and you’ll master the recipe.

Ingredients to make basbousa at home:

2 cups semolina flour

1 Tsp baking powder

½ cup white sugar

2 Tbsp white honey

½ cup melted butter

1 cup plain yogurt

Ingredients to make basbousa syrup:

½ cup white sugar

1 ½ cup water

1 Tsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp butter

Steps to make basbousa at home:

1. In a bowl, gently mix the semolina and the melted butter all together with your fingertips without turning it into a dough.

2. Then add the sugar, the honey, the yogurt and the baking powder, and mix them all together.

3. Spread butter on an oven pan, and then pour the mix in this pan.

4. Set the oven to 200 degrees, and put the basbousa mix in for 30 minutes.

5. When you see its color turning to gold, you know it’s ready to come out.

6. Meanwhile, prepare the basbousa syrup, here’s how: Boil the water and sugar, and then add the lemon juice and leave it boil for one more minute.

7. Finally add the butter to the syrup right before you pour it on the basbousa.

You can garnish the basbousa with your favorite nuts and extra syrup.

