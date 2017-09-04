Beauty Header image article main homemade milk and honey mask to repair your hair republish

| by Dalia Hosny

Homemade Milk and Honey Mask to Repair Your Hair

Did this summer season tire your hair? Much exposure to the sun to get that sexy tan left your hair dry and brittle? Here are the steps of a DIY homemade milk and honey mask to help repair your hair in five minutes.

Ingredients to make the mask: 

1 Cup Whole Milk 

1 Table Spoon Honey

How to apply the mask?

1. Mix the milk with the honey in a small bowl. 

2. Pour some of it in your hands, and apply it directly on your hair. 

3. Leave the mixture till your hair completely absorbs it. After about 15 minutes, rinse it and wash it with a very mild shampoo.


Voila, you just made a homemade milk and honey mask to repair your hair in 15 minutes! 

