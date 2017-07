30 Hairstyle Ideas for a New Summer Look

On hot summer days, there's nothing like keeping your hair off of your face to keep yourself a bit cool! Right? If you're seeking a new look, here are 30 summer hairstyle ideas, that are pretty easy and will help you beat the heat. Whether you're heading for a holiday getaway or going to your friend's beach wedding, scroll through to check out hairstyles that will work best during summertime. From braids to top-knot buns and much more, prepare to fall in love with these summer hairstyle ideas; a new look is guaranteed!